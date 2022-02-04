El Camino passes 450 COVID-19 case mark

21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 454.

Information regarding all of the cases comes from two different emails from El Camino College’s (ECC) Marketing and Communications.

Email Jan. 28. 10 cases. Confirmed Jan. 27. Individuals tested positive and were last on campus Jan. 24 and Jan. 27. All affected individuals visited the South Gym to test. Affect individuals also visited the South Gym’s bathroom, Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 131 and 133, the first-floor staff restroom in the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) building, the facilities warehouse, the EOPS office in the Student Services Center and the Scholarship Office in the Administration Building.

Email Feb. 2. 11 cases. Confirmed Feb. 1. Individuals tested positive and were last on campus Jan. 28 and Feb. 1. Visited the South Gym to test, as well as the second floor of the Administration building and the Cosmetology Department in the ITEC building.

None of the cases had any close contacts and all individuals will have to follow the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period. For cases where individuals visited other buildings, the Facilities Department was notified to disinfect and sanitize each area.

These confirmed cases come two days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Jan. 26.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.