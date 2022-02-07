13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on campus

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 467.

According to an email sent by El Camino College’s (ECC) Office of Marketing and Communications on Feb. 7, a confirmed report on Feb. 4 revealed seven students and six faculty/staff members were confirmed positive with COVID-19. These individuals tested positive and were last on campus between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

All of the affected individuals visited the South Gym to test for COVID-19. Some individuals visited other buildings on campus, including a room in the Centers for Applied Technology building, a shower room at the pool and classroom complex, the main office at the receiving facility and the first floor of both the Student Services Building and Schauerman Library.

It was revealed in the Marketing and Communications email that the infected individuals have identified close contacts while on campus. All individuals in close contact were notified and are quarantining at home for five days, according to the email.

All infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period, but have the ability to come back to campus earlier if they are asymptomatic and test negative during the fifth day of their quarantine.

For cases where individuals visited other buildings, the Facilities Department was notified and have disinfected and sanitized each area the individuals went to, according to the email.

These cases came two days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Feb. 2.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.