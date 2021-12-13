COVID-19 cases confirmed from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 79.

The information on both cases comes from two separate emails on Dec. 9 sent by ECC Marketing and Communication.

The first case was confirmed on Dec. 9, with the individual testing positive and last on campus the same day. The individual checked into Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136, visited the Copy Center, Room 128, at the El Camino Bookstore Building and stopped by the upstairs men’s restroom located on the south side of the building, according to the email.

The second case was also confirmed on Dec. 9, with the individual testing positive and last on campus the same day. The individual checked into the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) COVID-19 Check-in Kiosk, went to use the first-floor men’s restroom at both the ITEC and Student Services Building and went to the MBBM Rooms 131 and 133, according to the second email.

As for close contacts, the first infected individual revealed close contact with others while on campus and the second infected individual did not have any close contacts. All individuals in contact will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period.

All locations that both infected individuals visited will be disinfected as required. The health kiosks and the MBBM are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements.

These cases come two days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Dec. 7.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.