ECC hits 80 COVID-19 cases

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 80.

The case was confirmed on Dec. 14, with the individual testing positive Dec. 11 and last visiting campus on Dec. 13, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Dec. 14.

While on campus, the individual checked into the COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk located at the Warrior Plaza and then proceeded to go to the North Gym where they utilized the men’s locker room before basketball practice.

The individual did not mention any close contacts while on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period, according to the email.

The Facilities Department has been notified and all affected areas will be disinfected. Health kiosks and the Manhattan Beach Boulevard Modules are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements.

This case comes five days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Dec. 9.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.