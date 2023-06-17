Las mejores: The best pupusas near El Camino College

Traditionally, pupusas are accompanied with cole slaw that you can put on top or just keep on the side. There is also a mild sauce made with fresh tomatoes, or habanero peppers for those who like it spicy at Las Brisas in Gardena. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)

One of the best foods from Central America is “las pupusas,” which are thick tortillas stuffed with a base of cheese and refried beans. In the past, people believed pupusas were a mix of culinary traditions of the Mesoamerican natives and the Spanish colonizers. However, it’s a delicacy that has its origins in the Mayan culture, according to recent studies.

There’s a dispute between Honduras and El Salvador over who is the real creator of this delicious treat. The truth is that “las pupusas” are made with passion and a fusion of corn meal, cooking oil, secret spices and your choice of fillings, such as “chicharrones” (pork cracklings), “frijoles refritos” (refried beans), cheese, shredded chicken, loroco – a fragrant plant with edible flowers known as the flower of the Maya – and many more. Enjoy one or two. “¡Buen Provecho!”

1. Restaurante Las Brisas

Las Brisas in Gardena is a little place that offers the most complete range of Salvadorean-style pupusas, from one ingredient to the three-ingredient specials, such as frijoles, chicharrones and cheese. There is even a zucchini option. Single ingredient pupusas are $3 each and $3.50 for the special ones.

Address: 14302 Van Ness Ave., Gardena, 90249

Phone: 310-324-1474

Hours: Open daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2. Restaurante Channy

Channy’s in Hawthorne is a nice, small restaurant with great customer service and good prices. It is famous among the locals for their Guatemalan-style pupusa combinations, such as cheese and beans or cheese and chicharrones. Also, you can have a refreshing glass of fruit juice and a fresh Guatemalan pastry for dessert. Pupusas here are $3.25 each.

Address: 12631 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 424-675-4526

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Arcense Restaurant & Pupuseria

Arcense in Lawndale is a quaint restaurant that has the best Salvadorean-style loroco and cheese pupusas in the area. Vegetarians can also ask for the cheese pupusa. For vegans, they have a loroco specialty. Pupusas are served with cole slaw, seasoned vinegar and fresh tomato sauce. Pupusas are $4 each.

Address: 15122 Inglewood Ave., Lawndale, 90260

Phone: 310-219-0800

Hours: Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4. Northgate Gonzalez Market Deli

The cheese pupusas from the deli inside Northgate in Hawthorne are well-known for their great flavor. It’s the best of its kind, according to some of the regulars. They don’t offer a dine-in area and all the food is to go. Pupusas are $2.69 each. Call for deli service hours.

Address: 3930 W. Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 310-973-1079

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. Superior Grocers Deli

At the deli inside Superior in Hawthorne, you can enjoy the best beans and chicharron pupusas with the great flavor of a juicy cabbage salad, with a touch – if you want – of habanero or chipotle salsa. For the vegan customers, they offer refried bean pupusas. The deli has a wide variety of other traditional Latin American foods and drinks. There are tables for dining in. Pupusas are $2.99 each. Call for deli service hours.

Address: 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 424-348-2083

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

