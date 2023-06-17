Las mejores: The best pupusas near El Camino College

By Alexis Ponce Aguilar|June 17, 2023

Traditionally%2C+pupusas+are+accompanied+with+cole+slaw+that+you+can+put+on+top+or+just+keep+on+the+side.+There+is+also+a+mild+sauce+made+with+fresh+tomatoes%2C+or+habanero+peppers+for+those+who+like+it+spicy+at+Las+Brisas+in+Gardena.+%28Alexis+Ramon+Ponce+%7C+Warrior+Life%29

Traditionally, pupusas are accompanied with cole slaw that you can put on top or just keep on the side. There is also a mild sauce made with fresh tomatoes, or habanero peppers for those who like it spicy at Las Brisas in Gardena. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)

One of the best foods from Central America is “las pupusas,” which are thick tortillas stuffed with a base of cheese and refried beans. In the past, people believed pupusas were a mix of culinary traditions of the Mesoamerican natives and the Spanish colonizers. However, it’s a delicacy that has its origins in the Mayan culture, according to recent studies.

There’s a dispute between Honduras and El Salvador over who is the real creator of this delicious treat. The truth is that “las pupusas” are made with passion and a fusion of corn meal, cooking oil, secret spices and your choice of fillings, such as “chicharrones” (pork cracklings), “frijoles refritos” (refried beans), cheese, shredded chicken, loroco – a fragrant plant with edible flowers known as the flower of the Maya – and many more. Enjoy one or two. “¡Buen Provecho!”

 

1. Restaurante Las Brisas

Las Brisas in Gardena is a little place that offers the most complete range of Salvadorean-style pupusas, from one ingredient to the three-ingredient specials, such as frijoles, chicharrones and cheese. There is even a zucchini option. Single ingredient pupusas are $3 each and $3.50 for the special ones.

Address: 14302 Van Ness Ave., Gardena, 90249

Phone: 310-324-1474

Hours: Open daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

 

Restaurante Channy's in Hawthorne is famous among the locals for their Guatemalan-style pupusa combinations, such as cheese and beans or cheese and chicharrones. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)
Restaurante Channy’s in Hawthorne is famous among the locals for their Guatemalan-style pupusa combinations, such as cheese and beans or cheese and chicharrones. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)

2. Restaurante Channy

Channy’s in Hawthorne is a nice, small restaurant with great customer service and good prices. It is famous among the locals for their Guatemalan-style pupusa combinations, such as cheese and beans or cheese and chicharrones. Also, you can have a refreshing glass of fruit juice and a fresh Guatemalan pastry for dessert. Pupusas here are $3.25 each.

Address: 12631 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 424-675-4526

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

 

 

The pupusas at Arcense in Lawndale are hot and fluffy. They are doughy goodness on the outside and contain a great amount of filling on the inside. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)
The pupusas at Arcense in Lawndale are hot and fluffy. They are doughy goodness on the outside and contain a great amount of filling on the inside. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)

3. Arcense Restaurant & Pupuseria

Arcense in Lawndale is a quaint restaurant that has the best Salvadorean-style loroco and cheese pupusas in the area. Vegetarians can also ask for the cheese pupusa. For vegans, they have a loroco specialty. Pupusas are served with cole slaw, seasoned vinegar and fresh tomato sauce. Pupusas are $4 each.

Address: 15122 Inglewood Ave., Lawndale, 90260

Phone: 310-219-0800

Hours: Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

 

The pupusas from Northgate's deli are the best of its kind, according to some of the regulars. The filling for this gooey, grilled tortilla is Mexican Chihuahua cheese. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)
The pupusas from Northgate’s deli are the best of its kind, according to some of the regulars. The filling for this gooey, grilled tortilla is Mexican Chihuahua cheese. (Alexis Ramon Ponce | Warrior Life)

4. Northgate Gonzalez Market Deli

The cheese pupusas from the deli inside Northgate in Hawthorne are well-known for their great flavor. It’s the best of its kind, according to some of the regulars. They don’t offer a dine-in area and all the food is to go. Pupusas are $2.69 each. Call for deli service hours.

Address: 3930 W. Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 310-973-1079

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

 

5. Superior Grocers Deli

At the deli inside Superior in Hawthorne, you can enjoy the best beans and chicharron pupusas with the great flavor of a juicy cabbage salad, with a touch – if you want – of habanero or chipotle salsa. For the vegan customers, they offer refried bean pupusas. The deli has a wide variety of other traditional Latin American foods and drinks. There are tables for dining in. Pupusas are $2.99 each. Call for deli service hours.

Address: 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: 424-348-2083

Hours: Open daily: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

 

Editor’s Note:

  • Alignment of photos was changed for better placement on Saturday, June 17.