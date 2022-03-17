CW show ‘All American’ filming on El Camino College campus

Golden Angeles University banners that replaced our El Camino College banners for the filming of All American, located outside the HAAG Recital Hall and Music Building, March 17. There are several of these new banners located around campus. (Margarita Sipaque | The Union)

El Camino College will be serving as the set for filming production on the CW show ‘All American’ after being spotted on campus Thursday, March 17.

On March 16, the El Camino College community was notified via email from the Office of Marketing and Communications that there would be a film production crew on campus from March 17 to 19.

Keith Sale, a leadman responsible for the show’s set decoration, told The Union that the production team is preparing sets around campus to start filming for ‘All American’.

‘All American’ is a teen drama show based on a true story about a South Crenshaw student named Spencer James, played by actor Daniel Ezra, and his path to becoming a professional football player.

El Camino will serve as the set for Golden Angeles University, a fictional school in the show where the character Wade Waters, played by actor Christian James, plays quarterback for the Condors Football team.

Some areas of campus will be occupied or closed due to filming:

On Thursday, March 17, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the quad area outside of the Campus Theatre and the west side of the Administration building will be impacted. The lower level of Parking Lot H will also be occupied.

While Friday, March 18, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the quad area outside of the Campus Theatre and Administration building will be closed.