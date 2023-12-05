Treat yo’ shelf to the top 5 most checked-out graphic novels at the Schauerman Library

With a massive collection of 76,259 books and two floors of resources at students’ disposal, the library at El Camino College offers tutoring, study rooms, a vast database and an archive of the school’s history. Whether you’re an avid bookworm or just searching for a new title, these top checked-out titles will get you on the right track and can all be found in the first-floor lobby.

Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba /Gotōge, Koyoharu

In Taisho-era Japan, this manga follows the brother and sister duo Tanjiro and Nezuko. They embark on a journey after a demon slaughters their family, turning Tanjiros’ sister into a demon who must find a way to turn herself back. Readers can expect to explore themes centering around demonology, revenge, and 1900s Japan. # of times checked out: 76

The Promised Neverland /Shirai, Kaiu

Imagine the film “Chicken Run” but with children and a mysterious caretaker. The orphans at Grace Field House lead a comfortable life before uncovering a dark truth that changes their lives forever. The 20-volume series will fare well with those interested in fantasy and suspense. # of times checked out: 45

Chainsaw Man/Fujimoto, Tatsuki

Created in 2018, “Chainsaw Man” follows the story of Denji, who lives in a world where devils roam the earth and are hunted down. In a chain of events to earn money, he harnesses the power of the beings he agrees to hunt. Readers can expect to explore supernatural, horror, and paranormal themes. # of times checked out: 35

Scott Pilgrim /O’Malley, Bryan Lee

Adapted as a film and soon-to-be a Netflix animated series, the graphic novel follows 23-year-old Scott Pilgrim, whose average, everyday life gets turned upside down when the mysterious Ramona Flowers enters his world. The six-volume series offers everything from romance to an appreciation for its comic strip art style. # of times checked out: 24

Blank Canvas: my so-called Artist’s Journey/Higashimura

For budding artists, this autobiographical manga by Akiko Higashimura, the creator of Princess Jellyfish, will draw you in as she explores her high school dream of becoming a comic book creator space— -specifically, the unconventional teachings of her art instructor, who does not care about manga. Readers can expect themes of aspiration, coming of age, and the importance of female artists. # of times checked out: 21