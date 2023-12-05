The student news site of El Camino College

Treat yo’ shelf to the top 5 most checked-out graphic novels at the Schauerman Library

Byline photo of Brittany Parris
By Brittany ParrisDecember 5, 2023

With a massive collection of 76,259 books and two floors of resources at students’ disposal, the library at El Camino College offers tutoring, study rooms, a vast database and an archive of the school’s history. Whether you’re an avid bookworm or just searching for a new title, these top checked-out titles will get you on the right track and can all be found in the first-floor lobby.

Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba /Gotōge, Koyoharu

Photo by Brittany Parris
In Taisho-era Japan, this manga follows the brother and sister duo Tanjiro and Nezuko. They embark on a journey after a demon slaughters their family, turning Tanjiros’ sister into a demon who must find a way to turn herself back. Readers can expect to explore themes centering around demonology, revenge, and 1900s Japan. # of times checked out: 76

The Promised Neverland /Shirai, Kaiu

Photo by Brittany Parris
Imagine the film “Chicken Run” but with children and a mysterious caretaker. The orphans at Grace Field House lead a comfortable life before uncovering a dark truth that changes their lives forever. The 20-volume series will fare well with those interested in fantasy and suspense. # of times checked out: 45

Chainsaw Man/Fujimoto, Tatsuki

Created in 2018, “Chainsaw Man” follows the story of Denji, who lives in a world where devils roam the earth and are hunted down. In a chain of events to earn money, he harnesses the power of the beings he agrees to hunt. Readers can expect to explore supernatural, horror, and paranormal themes. # of times checked out: 35

Scott Pilgrim /O’Malley, Bryan Lee

Photo by Brittany Parris
Adapted as a film and soon-to-be a Netflix animated series, the graphic novel follows 23-year-old Scott Pilgrim, whose average, everyday life gets turned upside down when the mysterious Ramona Flowers enters his world. The six-volume series offers everything from romance to an appreciation for its comic strip art style. # of times checked out: 24

Blank Canvas: my so-called Artist’s Journey/Higashimura

Photo by Brittany Parris
For budding artists, this autobiographical manga by Akiko Higashimura, the creator of Princess Jellyfish, will draw you in as she explores her high school dream of becoming a comic book creator space— -specifically, the unconventional teachings of her art instructor, who does not care about manga. Readers can expect themes of aspiration, coming of age, and the importance of female artists. # of times checked out: 21

