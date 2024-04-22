The student news site of El Camino College

Ghost guns added to list of prohibited weapons on campus

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganApril 22, 2024
Members+of+the+College+Council+discuss+agenda+items+during+a+meeting+at+the+Distance+Education+Room+166+on+Monday%2C+April+15.+%28Monroe+Morrow+%7C+The+Union%29
Members of the College Council discuss agenda items during a meeting at the Distance Education Room 166 on Monday, April 15. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

Ghost guns and ghost-gun parts are now prohibited at El Camino College according to a recent report presented by the College Council on Monday, April 15.

The campus weapons policy did not previously include ghost guns in the list of prohibited weapons.

Ghost guns or ghost parts are weapons that have no serial number, making them untraceable to law enforcement, and can be manufactured by 3D printing.

“This is a new form of technology when before it was just metal firearms,” El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis said. “Now you have 3D-printed guns that work like original ones.”

The policy was also modified to give exemptions to certain weapons that are prohibited on campus.

Knives, ice picks, dirks, daggers or fixed blades longer than two and a half inches can now be allowed on campus, only if it’s been authorized by the police department for a class such as sculpting or an institute technology class.

Students or employees with blades longer than two and a half inches must check in with the police to notify them of the weapon.

Some other weapons not allowed on El Camino premises are tasers, stun guns and pepper spray, which Trevis says is a liability to permit to use on campus.

Any guns, loaded or unloaded, are also prohibited on campus.

If someone who is an off-duty police officer is taking a class on campus, the officer has to report to the El Camino Police station to drop off their weapon and state where they are stationed at.

“We want to keep our campus safe and make sure staff, faculty and students feel as comfortable as possible while they are here at El Camino,” Trevis said.

The changes came after a regular review of college policies.

“Colleges are required to update their policy on weapons on campus, and it was about time at El Camino College we updated ours,” El Camino President Brenda Thames said.

Every three to five years, updates on policies need to be reviewed and discussed, Thames said.

“Incidents happen unfortunately but I think this policy will help our campus,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez said. “We just want students and staff to feel as safe as possible while here.”
