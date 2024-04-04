The student news site of El Camino College

A home away from home: Club on gender, sexuality provides haven for students

Byline photo of Olivia Sullivent
By Olivia SulliventApril 4, 2024
President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club Alec Lyons poses in the Social Justice Center after he concludes the club meeting on Tuesday, March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club Alec Lyons poses in the Social Justice Center after he concludes the club meeting on Tuesday, March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

A sanctuary that pulses with inclusivity.

A room humming with a promise of unity and the shared pursuit of a world where every individual is valued and loved.

A home away from home.

Posters at the front desk of the Social Justice Center promote the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center and information on how to make an appointment with an LGBTQIA+ counselor on March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
Posters at the front desk of the Social Justice Center promote the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center and information on how to make an appointment with an LGBTQIA+ counselor on March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

Nestled within the vibrant heart of the Social Justice Center, the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club thrives. It is a place where laughter and sincere discussions intertwine, creating a haven for those seeking to express their truest selves.

“It’s important to have a safe place because, for as much as most people don’t see it, there is still a level of hostility even at this school,” recently elected club president and English major Alec Lyons said.

Lyons, who identifies as transgender and uses the pronouns he/they, said he’s received snarky comments by students walking by. This hostile environment has caused him to experience hesitation with using gendered bathrooms at El Camino.

“As a trans person, I still have to think carefully about every time I go into a bathroom here,” he said.

After his experience, Lyons is dedicated to creating a space where LGBTQIA+ individuals can be free from concerns and worry on campus.

The Gender Sexuality Alliance Club plays a game where they have to agree or disagree on a topic during their club meeting on March 19 at the Social Justice Center. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
The Gender Sexuality Alliance Club plays a game where they have to agree or disagree on a topic during their club meeting on March 19 at the Social Justice Center. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

The GSA Club, which started at El Camino in the early 2000s, has a core of around 20 active members who meet in the Social Justice Center lounge every Tuesday from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

During club meetings, members participate in various activities including drawing contests, tie-dying shirts and important discussions about gay history and current events.

Like many members, 18-year-old psychology major Carlos Segura, he/she/they, joined the club to meet other students.

“I don’t really know that many people from around here, so it’s kinda just a way to open up my bubble a little bit,” Segura said.

During each meeting, GSA members develop and vote on discussion topics for the following week. Upcoming discussions will cover the origins of drag, the Stonewall Uprising and transgender people in history.

Members of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club at El Camino College play a game on their phones during the club meeting on March 19 in the Social Justice Center. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
Members of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club at El Camino College play a game on their phones during the club meeting on March 19 in the Social Justice Center. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

“We mention things happening in the world, like what happened to Nex Benedict,” Lyons said.

Nex Benedict was a nonbinary Oklahoma teenager who committed suicide following a fight in their high school bathroom, as reported by the LA Times.

With the help of Kenny Simkins, LGBTQIA+ student success coordinator and club adviser, GSA is planning for the festivities they will sponsor during Pride Week, El Camino’s week-long celebrations in honor of Pride Month.

Kenny Simkins, LGBTQIA+ student success coordinator and adviser of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, poses outside the Social Justice Center during the club meeting on March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
Kenny Simkins, LGBTQIA+ student success coordinator and adviser of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, poses outside the Social Justice Center during the club meeting on March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

Simkins said this year’s Pride Week will occur from May 20 to May 24, with events happening each day.

“Monday night will be drag queen bingo, Tuesday [is] to be announced, Wednesday is our LGBTQIA+ Lavender Graduation Ceremony, Thursday is the LGBT pride festival and Friday is the LGBT prom here in the Social Justice Center,” Simkins said.

According to Lyons and Simkins, the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center on campus funds Pride Week. To fund other events and activities, the club organizes sales of handcrafted items including bracelets made by GSA members.

A Little drawing on the corner of the board that represents the GSA club on social Justice Center in March 19. Dayana Rodriguez | The Union).
A drawing on the corner of the whiteboard inside the Social Justice Center reads “Spread love and kindness always,” representing the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club’s values on March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)

“Spread Love & Kindness Always,” inscribed on the Social Justice Center whiteboard, reflects the positive values the club advocates for and reflects their dedication to fostering a caring and supportive environment.

“It [GSA] is a space where you can be your whole honest self and be actually, truly safe,” Lyons said. “GSA is just a way to find a community in general.”

Anyone interested in GSA or Pride Week can check out their website and/or Instagram.
