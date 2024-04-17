The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino students spring into dance with upcoming performance

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganApril 17, 2024
El+Camino+Colleges+advanced+dance+team+coordinates+its+dance+routine+on+April+4%2C+2024+in+Room+230.+%28Joseph+Ramirez+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College’s advanced dance team coordinates its dance routine on April 4, 2024 in Room 230. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

As one approaches the PE South Building, a rhythm suddenly catches the body.

Feet start to tap, fingers move back and forth and the head begins to sway to the sound of pop music blasting from Room 230.

In the dance classroom, students can be seen dripping sweat as their adrenaline drives them to the beat.

These are the same students who have been preparing for the upcoming Advanced Dance Concert since the beginning of the semester.

“Expect a lot of surprises; we have a lot of student choreographers who have very creative ideas. Different flavor and different movements,” assistant professor of dance and director Jonathan Bryant said.

The concert in May will consist of various genres of dance, including contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, modern, lyrical and abstract.

Assistant professor of dance and director Elizabeth Adamis said her students start developing choreography in the choreographer class, then build off of it and put it together for the performance.

“It’s a process, eight weeks of learning and putting it all together, but it’s coming along well and they’re doing a great job,” Adamis said.

Dance professor Elizabeth Adamis (left) teaches students step-by-step dance moves on April 4, 2024, in Room 230 at El Camino College. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Adamis said there will be many dances and two guest appearances.

“You will see a very fun show,” she said. “Our team has been working hard on this piece with the help of Keith Johnson and Rebecca Lemme from Cal State Long Beach.”

Johnson and Lemme came to campus earlier this semester for a dance show featuring their dance companies, Keith Johnson/Dancers and Acts of Matter.

“There will be two faculty choreographic pieces and the rest will be from the students. All the students with dance pieces are in the dance classes here,” Bryant said.

Mia Vargas, a dance major, said she is very blessed to be a part of this.

“This is my second semester in the program [and] I’m excited for my piece to be in the show. I have a three-minute piece and can’t wait to display it at the show,” she said.

Students have spent several hours preparing for the concert and will get to showcase what they learned at the Marsee Auditorium on May 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. and May 5 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 with a valid student ID, available for purchase on the Center for the Arts website or by calling 310-660-3406.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Racks full of crochet-designed sweaters and funky printed vintage clothing were showcased at Atomic Junk on April 12. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Keepers of the classic, curators of the cool: Explore South Bay’s top vintage stores
President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club Alec Lyons poses in the Social Justice Center after he concludes the club meeting on Tuesday, March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
A home away from home: Club on gender, sexuality provides haven for students
Taiko and Haiku: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring through dance and poetry
Kate Devine-Brady, great-granddaughter of Aline Barnsdall, makes the first slice into the birthday cake honoring her great-grandmother’s legacy at the El Camino College Art Gallery on Thursday, March 28. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Art Gallery honors 'the mother of Los Angeles architecture'
Boxing instructor, assistant coach, ECC Boxing Club adviser and Distinguished Women Award recipient Rachel Pittock demonstrates the next combination of punches to her boxing class on March 21. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with boxing instructor
Col. Mia Walsh, Distinguished Women Award recipient, poses in front of Space Base Delta 3 at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo on March 22. Walsh was stationed at the base in 2022 and will leave in May to work at the Pentagon as director of current operations for the Space Force staff. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with U.S. Space Force base commander

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in