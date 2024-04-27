The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

‘A universal language’: How music connects students on campus

Byline photo of Joshua Flores
By Joshua FloresApril 27, 2024
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Christopher Pizarro, a 19-year-old chemistry student, stares through a Japanese-style oni mask and presents a Question Block from Super Mario at the Makers Fair on Monday, April 22. Pizarro recently got into designing and painting 3D-printed items, which he sold at the event. “Designing stuff online and then bringing it to life, that’s pretty incredible, Pizarro said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Paintings, Disney ears, 3D-printed characters: Maker's Fair showcases student creativity
Battle of the Boats: Students, professors race in cardboard boat competition
El Camino Colleges advanced dance team coordinates its dance routine on April 4, 2024 in Room 230. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino students spring into dance with upcoming performance
Racks full of crochet-designed sweaters and funky printed vintage clothing were showcased at Atomic Junk on April 12. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Keepers of the classic, curators of the cool: Explore South Bay’s top vintage stores
President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club Alec Lyons poses in the Social Justice Center after he concludes the club meeting on Tuesday, March 19. (Dayana Rodriguez | The Union)
A home away from home: Club on gender, sexuality provides haven for students
Taiko and Haiku: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring through dance and poetry
More in Videos
Meet the 2024 Student Trustee Candidates
Discovering identity through Black hair
'Fight Night': A knockout event for El Camino's boxing club
Non-traditional students find a home in the Life Experience Club
Movies, music and finals: The Union gets into podcasting
Day in the life of a student bodybuilder

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in