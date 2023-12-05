Goodwill Hunting: Save the environment and your money when you go thrifting at these top 5 locations

Don’t let inflation stifle your style. You can still furnish your home and look fly on a budget. From cookware to designer bags to one-of-a-kind vintage clothing, there are plenty of treasures to find at your local thrift shop. So make like Macklemore with $20 in your pocket because we’re “gonna pop some tags.”

1. Salvage Society

Salvage Society offers quality clothes, homewares and electronics in this bright and organized space for under $10. Every second Saturday and last Wednesday of the month offers a storewide 50% sale that sees thrifters lining up at the door an hour before they open. Salvage Society also offers a year-round $1 rack as well as kids’ clothing and uniform pieces such as medical scrubs.

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday: closed

Address: 13430 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Phone: (310) 412-1234

Website: https://www.salvagesociety.org

2. Uptown Cheapskate

Stepping into Uptown Cheapskate is like exploring a rich friend’s closet brimming with Dior, Gucci and Balenciaga. The clothes can be pricey, knowing that they resell designer goods such as $50 Kate Spade purses, $300 bedazzled Louboutins and $500 Moncler down jackets, it’s a steal. They can purchase your gently used clothes, but be aware that they will reject clothing that is not considered “in-style” at the moment. Uptown Cheapskate also sells makeup.

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 20725 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503

Phone: (424) 452-6097

Website: https://www.uptowncheapskate.com/location/torrance/

3. Edgar and James

Goodwill’s answer to a carefully curated boutique, Edgar and James in Redondo Beach is smaller than most thrift stores. What it lacks in space it makes up for in quality. Edgar and James specialize in designer goods for under $20, with shoppers finding everything from Banana Republic suits ($20) to Lucky Brand jeans ($10) to Nike sneakers ($20) on the racks. Fitting rooms are available for customer convenience.

Hours Monday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 317 Torrance Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone: (310) 379-4612

Website: https://www.instagram.com/edgarandjames/

4. Savers

This “thrift superstore” has something for the whole family. On top of men’s and women’s clothing, they carry a huge selection of kid’s clothing and toys as well as books, games, DVDs, furniture and kitchenware. Prices range from $3 baby clothes to $40 TV consoles. Everything is sorted by size and category. Savers also offers a free rewards program.

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 24911 Western Ave, Lomita, CA 90717

Phone: (310) 326-2187

Website: https://stores.savers.com/ca/lomita/savers-thrift-store-1203.html

5. Out of the Closet

This store and donation center is an LGBTQIA+ safe space offering free HIV testing and an AHF Pharmacy. You can find Nike, JCrew, and Under Armor alongside vintage threads for under $20 with designer items like $85 Jimmy Choo heels and a $40 Vera Wang wedding dress occasionally cropping up. Proceeds from Out of the Closet go to providing HIV healthcare services.

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 3500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804

Phone: (562) 494-0340

Website: https://outofthecloset.org/.