Top 5 comic book stores near El Camino College

By Jesus "Jesse" Canche ChanDecember 5, 2023
The exterior of Geoffrey’s Comics is a well-known sight to many El Camino College students. Located just west of the campus, Geoffrey’s Comics originally opened in Gardena in 1979. (Delfino Camacho | Warrior Life)

Fans in the United States have had a devotion to graphic novels since their inception in 1897 when Hearst Syndicate published a book of reissued comic strips and with good reason. With a large following came an increase in demand for source materials. As a result, such comics may command high prices, as did Superman #1, which sold at auction for $5.3 million in 2022. Comics provide not only enjoyment but also a financial advantage to those who seek them out.

1. Geoffrey’s Comics

Found on the back wall of Geoffrey’s Comics on Nov. 9, these racks hold the new monthly comics that are up for sale. Geoffrey’s Comics became the fourth comic book store in Los Angeles when they opened. (Delfino Camacho | Warrior Life)

Geoffrey’s Comics is located a few blocks west of El Camino College. Geoffrey’s welcomes customers to purchase both new and classic comics. Geoffrey’s also sells clothes and other themed products, in addition to comics. Customers are invited to browse both in-person and online.

Address: 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd., Unit 1, Torrance, CA 90504

Phone: 310-538-3198

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12-7 p.m., Tuesday: 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Saturday, Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Website: https://www.geoffreyscomics.com

2. SLABBs!

With the increasing value of comics, SLABBs!, located within a five-minute drive from campus, sells authentic original comics that have been graded and encapsulated with SKU numbers that have been certified by CBC Comics.com. SLABBs! bills itself as a collection store. Customers can choose from various items, including comic books and figurines.

Address: 3940 Marine Ave., Suite B, Lawndale, CA 90260

Phone: 424-404-8415

Hours: Wednesday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 12-6 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday: Closed

Website: https://www.lawndalecomics.com

3. The Comic Bug

The Comic Bug in Manhattan Beach hosts events regularly at many of its locations. Free comic book day is just one event that oftentimes attracts crowds to both engage in board games and discussions for fans of the novels.

Address: 1807 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Phone: 310-372-6704

Hours: Monday-Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: https://www.thecomicbug.com

4. Comic Cult

Comic Cult in Torrance ventures out into many other directions in the comic world, as have other comic shops before them. Comic Cult is known for its gaming meetups and is typically described as a “low-key” store. Comic Cult sells various items, including figurines and their primary comics.

Address: 1047 W. Carson St., Torrance, CA 90502

Phone: 310-328-5830

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday: Closed

Website: https://www.facebook.com/comicculttorrance/

5. Stuart Ng Books

Unlike many comic shops, Stuart Ng Books in Torrance sells a wide range of books in addition to comics including animation, film, sketchbooks, magazines and children’s books. Stuart Ng Books also sells high-end items that are priced at $75 or more.

Address: 20655 S. Western Ave. #104, Torrance, CA 90501

Phone: 310-909-1929

Hours: Open daily: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: https://stuartngbooks.com
