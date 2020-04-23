Construction on campus unaffected by COVID-19 pandemic, state directives

Renovations continue at El Camino College amid the COVID-19 pandemic as state directives have not affected the timeline of campus projects, including the current demolition of the old Student Service Building and Student Activities Center, officials said.

Executive Director of Facilities Planning and Services at ECC Jorge Gutierrez said there have been no major issues regarding construction and that all plans are going accordingly.

However as projects have been completed, ECC has had to postpone move-in dates until further notice, including that of the new Administration Building, Gutierrez said.

Construction companies at ECC have been working with the construction management team to monitor COVID-19 situations on campus and ensure the proper procedures established by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are followed, Gutierrez said.

Earlier this month, a construction company employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus in what was considered an isolated incident where there was no exposure to the greater campus community, Gutierrez said.

ECC has been working with Servpro, a company that specializes in intense cleaning in compliance with the CDC, to ensure the campus is properly sanitized, Gutierrez said. ECC currently has seven confirmed cases.

As construction continues, the campus community can expect to see several new buildings including the Behavioral and Social Science Building, along with an Art Complex, by the summer of 2022.

