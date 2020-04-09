Construction company employee tests positive for COVID-19

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A fourth coronavirus case was confirmed within the El Camino College community on Tuesday, April 7. Photo Credit: CDC

A contractor from a construction company working for El Camino College has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The individual was last on campus on March 31 and was only present in the closed construction zone, limiting their potential contact to students and faculty, according to the email.

This news comes just one week after El Camino College community’s third case was announced on April 2. Officials still have not released any specific details about whether the prior three cases were a student, faculty or staff member.

Information on the individual’s recovery status has not been made available but ECC urges students and faculty to follow the stay-a-home orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California, in addition to social distancing guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and the LA County Department of Public Health.

Article updated for clarification Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m.