New COVID-19 case confirmed by officials

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third coronavirus case was confirmed within the El Camino College community on Thursday, April 2. Photo Credit: CDC

A third case of COVID-19 within the El Camino College community was confirmed Thursday, April 2, according to an email sent by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The individual, who was last on campus Thursday, March 12, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2 after experiencing symptoms.

This latest case of COVID-19 was confirmed less than a week after ECC officials confirmed the second case of the illness within the college community on Saturday, March 28.

Officials have refused to confirm if the confirmed cases of coronavirus within the ECC community are students or faculty.

The individual did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home, according to the email. Areas the individual visited that may have been exposed to the virus at ECC will be disinfected.

Students and faculty who may have been exposed to coronavirus after having physical contact with the individual have been advised to be watchful of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the email.