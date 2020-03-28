Second COVID-19 case confirmed at El Camino College

A second person from the El Camino College community has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The individual, who was last on campus Thursday, March 12, began experiencing symptoms and checked into a hospital on Tuesday, March 24, and received a positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

This comes just four days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at ECC. It is unclear whether the people in the reported cases were faculty or students and officials have refused to disclose that information to The Union.

The individual did not require hospitalization and is recuperating at home, according to the email. Any areas they may have visited while the virus was incubating will undergo disinfection.

Students and faculty who may have been exposed to coronavirus after coming in contact with the infected individual have been advised to remain cautious of the symptoms, according to the email.