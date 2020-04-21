New COVID-19 case confirmed within campus community

The seventh case of COVID-19 within the El Camino College community was confirmed Tuesday, April 21 in an email sent by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

According to the email, officials received confirmation on Monday, April 20 that an individual had tested positive for COVID-19.

This latest case comes a week after officials confirmed the sixth case of the coronavirus within the campus community on Monday, April 13.

The email does not state whether the individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is a student or a member of staff or faculty. This information is considered confidential and will remain undisclosed, according to the email.

ECC officials recommend for members of the college community to follow protocols issued by public health and elected officials including the stay-at-home order, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hygiene.