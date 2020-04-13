Sixth COVID-19 case at El Camino College, officials confirm

A sixth case of COVID-19 within the El Camino College community was confirmed Monday, April 13 in an email sent by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

According to the email, the individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, March 29. After receiving an initial report on Tuesday, March 31, ECC officials requested further details and received final confirmation on Thursday, April 9.

After experiencing symptoms, the individual required hospitalization but has since been sent home to recover.

This latest case comes three days after ECC officials confirmed a fifth individual tested positive for COVID-19 via email on Friday, April 10.

Aside from a construction company employee, ECC officials have not stated whether the remaining individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus are students, staff or faculty. This information is considered confidential and will remain undisclosed, according to the email.

ECC officials continue to urge members of the college community to follow protocols issued by public health and elected officials including the stay-at-home order, maintaining social distancing and practicing thorough hygiene.