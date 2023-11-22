The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

California senator partners with local organizations for Thanksgiving food giveaway at El Camino

By Angel PasillasNovember 22, 2023
Volunteers+for+the+turkey+giveaway+give+food+bags+to+vehicles+in+line+which+extended+down+Manhattan+Beach+Boulevard+to+Prairie+Avenue+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov+21.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
Volunteers for the turkey giveaway give food bags to vehicles in line which extended down Manhattan Beach Boulevard to Prairie Avenue on Tuesday, Nov 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

A state senator, along with local groups and businesses, helped organize a Thanksgiving food giveaway at El Camino College on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sen. Steven Bradford, representing California’s 35th Senate district, spoke before the giveaway.

“We want to make sure that, a lot of folks who are far less fortunate, that are here today have a great holiday season, and have a great Thanksgiving,” Bradford said.

Bradford’s senate district includes Carson, San Pedro, Compton, West Compton, Gardena, Harbor City, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lennox, West Carson, Watts, Willowbrook and Wilmington.

Bradford partnered with the El Camino College Foundation, U.S. Vets Inglewood and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to organize the event.

El Camino College President Brenda Thames, center stands with Sen. Steven Bradford, Board of Trustee members, Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino and other giveaway organizers on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino College President Brenda Thames, center, stands with Sen. Steven Bradford, Board of Trustee members, Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino and other turkey giveaway organizers on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

El Camino College President Brenda Thames attended the event to help support local communities.

“Our job is to be of service to the community, so we are always excited to join in doing that,” Thames said to the giveaway attendees.

Bradford said this was his 20th year doing a Thanksgiving giveaway and his seventh year as a California senator.

“We have 1,200 bags to giveaway, so we are hoping to impact 1,200 families,” Bradford said.

Food bags containing one frozen turkey or pork roast and bags of groceries, fresh produce and pumpkin or sweet potato pie were given to people in line for the giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Food bags containing one frozen turkey or pork roast and bags of groceries, fresh produce and pumpkin or sweet potato pie were given to people in line for the giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

Each vehicle had one frozen turkey or pork roast and bags of groceries, fresh produce, and pumpkin or sweet potato pie.

“It is first-come first-served while supplies last,” Jasmine Leon Guerrero, event organizer for Sen. Bradford, said.

El Camino Police Officer Kenny Galan said approximately 400 vehicles were let into parking Lot F before the entrance was closed off on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

Tuesday the line down Manhattan beach boulevard extend to Prairie and beyond as Local Volunteers,Organizations, & Businesses contribute time to support The Annual Turkey Give Away that takes place at El Camino College Every Holiday Season. Nov 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Sen. Steven Bradford, right, helps volunteers give out food bags to people in line for the turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

“We were at capacity up here all the way to the ramp, so that’s 400, and we opened it up right now and bring in the rest of the 500 vehicles,” Galan said.

Galan said this year’s Thanksgiving giveaway was more organized than the previous years.

The giveaway also had a separate line for people who came without vehicles which was considerably shorter.

Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said people volunteering for the event came from Philips 66, AAA, LA County Probation Department and African-American sororities, including Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta AMICAE.

Many Individuals contributed to putting smiles on the faces of families,Including Julio Colorado a local AAA Insurance Salesman, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Los Angeles County Probation Dept., Senator Steven Bradford, El Camino Police Dept. and many more. Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
A volunteer for the turkey giveaway puts a food bag in the back of a pick-up truck on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

Other sponsors for the event included Torrance Refining Company, AAA Automotive Club Southern California, PhRMA, Enterprise, Wells Fargo, Los Angeles World Airports, Republic Services and Starbucks.

Julio Colorado, an AAA insurance sales rep and volunteer, said he wanted to come and help out families at the giveaway.

Kenley Williams, who volunteered at the giveaway and is a supervisor from the LA County Probation Department, said it was his first time volunteering at a giveaway.

Williams said for Thanksgiving, he and his girlfriend made reservations at a restaurant.

Many Individual contributed to putting smiles on the faces of families, contributors Included but not limited to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Los Angeles County Probation Dept., Senator Steve Bradford, AAA, El Camino Police Dept. and many more. Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Sen. Steven Bradford helps put food bags in the back seat of a vehicle during the turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

As the event ended, Bradford addressed the volunteers who helped give food to attendees.

“We couldn’t do it without you [volunteers] so I just wanted to personally thank you for making this a priority today, you could have been anywhere else but you decided to volunteer,” Bradford said.

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in