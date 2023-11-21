The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Foundation named nonprofit of the year

By Angela OsorioNovember 21, 2023

The South Bay Association of Chambers of Commerce will recognize the El Camino College Foundation as nonprofit of the year.

The South Bay Association of Chambers of Commerce, an association committed to public policy initiatives and small business advocacy, serves 17 chambers of commerce in the South Bay including Torrance, Inglewood, Carson and Redondo Beach.

El Camino President Brenda Thames publicly announced the foundation recognition during the Nov. 20 Board of Trustees meeting. The El Camino College Foundation will receive the award at the association’s luncheon on Dec. 15.

The foundation consists of an executive committee, board of directors and college representatives who raise funds for academic, art and athletic programs, as well as scholarships and STEM education.

Several donors and community partners donate to the foundation every year, including Northrop Grumman, Honda and Skechers. Their donations allow El Camino to improve educational programs and award students with scholarship money every year.

“El Camino was mentioned out and about quite a lot in the last month,” Thames said.

The foundation also received an Excellence in Business Award from the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon last week.
