The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Commercial filmed on El Camino College campus

By Erica LeeNovember 8, 2023
There+was+plenty+of+activity+on+the+El+Camino+College+campus+as+a+commercial+production+crew+had+a+major+presence+in+various+locations+including+directly+in+front+of+El+Cappuccino+cafe+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov+8.+%28Slihm+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
There was plenty of activity on the El Camino College campus as a commercial production crew had a major presence in various locations including directly in front of El Cappuccino cafe on Wednesday, Nov 8. (Slihm Davis | The Union)

Today, El Cappuccino was ready for its close-up.

Film crews were setting up for a day-long commercial shoot on Wednesday, Nov. 8, by El Cappuccino.

The commercial film shoot took place on an outdoor path that runs alongside the cafe.

“There are shoots happening on a semi-regular basis on campus,” Production Supervisor Morgan Stump said.

Stump was in charge of overseeing the commercial production. It was the last day of a two-day shoot.

“We set up, we film then we take everything down and call it a day,” Stump said. “It takes six weeks to put a job like this together from start to finish.”

A crew member was stocking a new vending machine with chip bags before the cameras started rolling.

Crew members took cover by the Bookstore while the monitors were set up to screen footage nearby.

Producers review footage shot on El Camino College while filming a commercial on Nov. 8.
Producers review footage shot at El Camino College while filming a commercial on Nov. 8. (Erica Lee | The Union)

This is the second time this week a film crew was on campus.

Production vans were seen near parking Lot H on Redondo Beach Boulevard on Nov. 6, for an unrelated project.

El Camino is a frequent shooting location for many production companies due to its accessibility and space for film crews to set up and shoot.

A film crew makes sure the path is clear in preparation for a commercial shoot at El Camino College on Nov. 8.
A film crew makes sure the path is clear in preparation for a commercial shoot at El Camino College on Nov. 8. (Erica Lee | The Union)

El Cappuccino employee Nubia Funez, 22, was taking peeks at the action from behind the counter inside the cafe in between lunch orders.

“I’m excited if I can see any short snippets of what’s going on,” she said.

The staff at El Cappucino were completing orders of lattes and coffee for the production crew and the usual student customers.

“It’s been pretty busy, not going to lie,” Funez said. “It’s been nonstop.”

Union reporters Angela Osorio and Joshua Flores contributed to this story.

Editor’s Note: Article updated to remove branding information on Nov. 9, at 11:42 a.m.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Michael Clifford, retired military and ECC systems supervisor for the facilities managerial staff, speaks at the Veterans Day Tribute event in front of the Veterans Services Office on Thursday, Nov. 9. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Veterans, current military members thanked for their service at tribute event
A decorative Associated Students Organization sign on a door located inside the ASO offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
El Camino student government discusses student health and safety at open forum
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Oct. 12 to Nov. 6
A dirt lot sits next to the campus police station in preparation to replace the stations aging power generator on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police station generator taking years to install
English professor Jocelyn Shaw, center, stands outside the Humanities Building with some of her students on Thursday, Sept. 14. Shaw, who has been working at El Camino since 2016, was hired as full-time this fall due to a need for increased faculty. Shaw said she looks forward to building deeper student relationships in her new position.(Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Full-time faculty hiring increases at El Camino
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights representative Rocio Garcia presented an informative talk in which she shared legal resources available to El Camino students on Oct. 16 inside the Student Services Building. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Immigrant rights group offers free legal aid to undocumented students
More in Daily News
Workers unloading film equipment from production vehicles parked outside of the Art and Behavioral Science Building on Thursday, Nov. 2. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Commercials to be filmed on campus
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis talks to journalism students in The Union newsroom on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino police chief urges student journalists to keep campus informed, discusses community issues
Students attending the Mi Casa Oct. 18, soft opening listen on as guest poets recite and college organizers speak. The event attracted a large crowd with some students standing outside the door as they listened and participated. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Large student turnout for Mi Casa pre-launch event
The Admissions and Records help desk decorated with Halloween stickers, pumpkins and dolls on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The help desk is located in the first floor of the Student Services Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Voice your opinion on the admissions process
El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia, middle, with teammates Orlando Valencia-Jimenez, left, and Franco De Luna, take a group photo after the teams 8-0 win during the Oct.17 match against Compton College. Mejia and El Camino womens soccer player Yoseline Panduro both earned the National Player of the Week award as determined by the United Soccer Coaches. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
2 El Camino soccer stars earn National Player of the Week award
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday
More in News
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland present an item on the agenda at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
College officials weigh in on possible budget cuts if enrollment quota not met
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, right, speaks to attendees of the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Distance Education Center as Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith observes. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
El Camino to reduce amount of initial classes scheduled for future semesters: 'Big paradigm shift for college'
A variety of local health professionals spoke during the 12:30 p.m. healthcare panel moderated by Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez inside the Campus Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The panel was part of a larger event called Vision 2030: Pathways to Equity and Economic Mobility in Healthcare summit which was hosted at El Camino College and organized in part by the district and the California Community College Chancellors Office. (Emily Gomez | The Union)
Healthcare programs showcased, California Community College Chancellor speaks during El Camino healthcare summit
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
Safe sex seminar offers students education, condoms and more
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
South Bay Community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Be wary of QR code scams

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in