Commercials to be filmed on campus

By Angel PasillasNovember 2, 2023
Workers+unloading+film+equipment+from+production+vehicles+parked+outside+of+the+Art+and+Behavioral+Science+Building+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+2.+%28Angel+Pasillas+%7C+The+Union%29
Workers unloading film equipment from production vehicles parked outside of the Art and Behavioral Science Building on Thursday, Nov. 2. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

A production company was seen setting up film equipment around the south side of the El Camino College campus on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Producer Samantha Clements said she could not disclose any information about the filming of the commercial.

Clements is the head of production for Mega G Productions, which has filmed commercials for television shows and consumer products including E! Entertainment’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and Beats.

The production crew brought five vehicles with them and parked in front of the auditorium and the south entrance of the Art and Behavioral Science Building.

Production crew vehicles stationed in front of the Marsee Auditorium. on Thursday, Nov. 2. According to college represetatives the production crew was there to film a commercial.
Production crew vehicles stationed in front of the Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 2. According to Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb the production crew was there to film a commercial. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

An email from Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said the company was scheduled to film a commercial on campus from 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium, Schauerman Library and third floor of the Art and Behavioral Sciences Building.

According to an email from the office of marketing and communications, more film production will take place in front of the Administration Building on Friday, Nov. 3 from 2 – 8 p.m. The front entrance of the Administration Building and passenger drop-off area on Crenshaw Boulevard will be closed during filming.
