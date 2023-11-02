Commercials to be filmed on campus

A production company was seen setting up film equipment around the south side of the El Camino College campus on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Producer Samantha Clements said she could not disclose any information about the filming of the commercial.

Clements is the head of production for Mega G Productions, which has filmed commercials for television shows and consumer products including E! Entertainment’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and Beats.

The production crew brought five vehicles with them and parked in front of the auditorium and the south entrance of the Art and Behavioral Science Building.

An email from Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said the company was scheduled to film a commercial on campus from 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium, Schauerman Library and third floor of the Art and Behavioral Sciences Building.

According to an email from the office of marketing and communications, more film production will take place in front of the Administration Building on Friday, Nov. 3 from 2 – 8 p.m. The front entrance of the Administration Building and passenger drop-off area on Crenshaw Boulevard will be closed during filming.