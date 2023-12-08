The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino student creates foundation to give back to community

By Nick GeltzDecember 8, 2023
Screenshot+of+the+Kingdom+Foundation+website.+Profits+received+from+the+purchase+of+sweaters+will+go+toward+giving+items+to+LA+Childrens+Hospital.
Screenshot of the Kingdom Foundation website. Profits received from the purchase of sweaters will go toward giving items to LA Children’s Hospital.

The Kingdom Foundation was created by 18-year-old nursing major Kelvin Anyimah earlier this year in February.

The foundation sells multi-colored sweaters on its website at $40 each. People purchasing hooded sweatshirts receive their chosen article of clothing but also know the money they spent will go toward charity.

Anyimah plans to use the proceeds raised to donate to LA Children’s Hospital, including donating items such as toys and clothes bought with money from the foundation.

“I wanted to be the person to encourage the giving,” Anyimah said.

Anyimah said seeing a rise in unhoused people in certain local areas is what inspired him to start the foundation.

“I saw a lot of people in need,” he said. “If we were in the position of needing help we would want it as well.”
