Classes canceled after brief power outage

All classes on Thursday were canceled after a power outage hit El Camino College and surrounding neighborhoods on Dec. 7.

The power first went out after 9 a.m., turning off school computers and stopping elevators across campus. The traffic signals at Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Prairie Avenue were also seen without power.

A campus-wide emergency message from the El Camino College Police Department was broadcast over the school phone system.

“The college is experiencing a power outage, and as such, campus is closed for the day,” the broadcast said. “All El Camino essential personnel are to remain on site.”

Power was restored as of 10 a.m., but classes will remain canceled for the rest of the day.