Anime, movies, music and more: El Camino wraps up Creative Arts Month with entertainment networking panel

Prominent entertainment industry professionals ranging from a popular voice and film actress to a blockbuster film composer came to El Camino College to provide knowledge and insight into their careers.

The event was the culmination of Creative Arts Month at El Camino and was hosted by the Creative Arts Counseling team in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Entertainment Industry Networking panel aimed to provide students with a unique opportunity to connect with fellow creatives to seek advice and explore avenues for advancing their artistic careers from professionals in the field.

Maile Flanagan is an actress with prominent voice acting roles, such as the English dub voice of Naruto Uzumaki in the Japanese animated series Naruto and a live-action role as Terry Perry in the television series Lab Rats on Disney XD.

Flanagan emphasized the importance of being consistent as she spoke during the event.

She said consistency is a trait that positively impacted her career and has allowed her to help others earn career opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“I’ve [talked] on and off at colleges for voice acting, I have gotten kids jobs because they’re cool and they show up,” Flanagan said. “The people that sit back and don’t participate, be genuine and engage don’t get that opportunity to connect with people.”

Phil Lober, who is a former El Camino student, shared his journey as a film and musical composer, songwriter, videographer and orchestrator. His music has been featured in blockbuster film trailers such as Aquaman, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Minions.

Lober discussed the setbacks and transformations that shaped his career, including having to take a three-year break after he underwent a failed eye surgery.

“I was able to hone in on myself, on what I wanted and what I truly felt in my spirit and to network with other people to get my career back,” he said.

Lober mentioned the importance of having a genuine connection, networking and forming a bond with colleagues.

“Actually be interested in their project or whatever they’re talking about, don’t give fake responses to make it seem like you care,” he said.

The room was packed with El Camino students hoping to learn directly from the entertainment industry professionals about how to navigate the competitive entertainment landscape.

The panel further showcased the success stories of two former El Camino students Jorge Xolalpa, an award-winning film director advocating for diversity normalization, and Kristina Nakao, an entertainment attorney focusing on legal and business affairs.

Xolalpa emphasized the importance of authenticity in the industry, encouraging individuals to be their true selves.

Meanwhile, Nakao shed light on her journey as an entertainment attorney navigating the intricate realms of legal and business affairs and how to stay committed to being persistent in what you love to do.

Jalen Coleman, an award-winning film director, screenwriter and media journalist, was also in attendance and gave students insights on how to grow as a storyteller.

“As you start to go through life and your career, you’re gonna find your voice and you’re gonna find the films and stories you will want to tell,” Coleman said.