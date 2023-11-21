El Camino Trustee spreads holiday cheer with toy drive

Every year, Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler picks out Barbies, stuffed animals and several other toys to donate to the annual Warrior Holidays event at El Camino College.

Maschler’s husband, Timothy Maschler, came from a poor background and never received Christmas gifts growing up, she said at the Monday, Nov. 20 Board of Trustees meeting.

One year, a group of people in his community donated toys to families in need. He received a red fire engine, a gift he would remember for the rest of his life.

Maschler said her husband was adamant about donating to the Warrior Toy Drive.

Following his death in 2019, Maschler has continued to donate to the toy drive in his honor.

“We did it together for many years, and now I do it for him,” she said.

During the open session, Maschler handed several toys to Kristen Johnson, associate director of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) and CalWORKs.

El Camino’s CARE program provides academic support to parenting students who receive federal CalWORKs aid.

CARE hosts the Warrior Holidays event every year to provide toys to families who cannot afford gifts for their children.

This year’s 25th annual event will happen on Dec. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore.

CARE and CalWORKs students can bring their children to participate in activities, meet Santa Claus and receive food and gifts.

“That might be the only toy a kid gets this year, you don’t know their circumstances,” Maschler said.