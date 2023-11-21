The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino Trustee spreads holiday cheer with toy drive

By Angela OsorioNovember 21, 2023
Board+of+Trustee+Katherine+Maschler%2C+center%2C+presents+her+donated+toys+along+with+student+trustee+Connor+Lai%2C+left%2C+associate+director+of+EOPS%2C+CARE+and+CalWORKS+Kristen+Johnson%2C+Trustee+Nilo+Michelin+and+Trustee+Brett+Roberts+on+Monday%2C+Nov.+20.+%28Angela+Osorio+%7C+The+Union%29
Board of Trustee Katherine Maschler, center, presents her donated toys along with student trustee Connor Lai, left, associate director of EOPS, CARE and CalWORKS Kristen Johnson, Trustee Nilo Michelin and Trustee Brett Roberts on Monday, Nov. 20. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

Every year, Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler picks out Barbies, stuffed animals and several other toys to donate to the annual Warrior Holidays event at El Camino College.

Maschler’s husband, Timothy Maschler, came from a poor background and never received Christmas gifts growing up, she said at the Monday, Nov. 20 Board of Trustees meeting.

One year, a group of people in his community donated toys to families in need. He received a red fire engine, a gift he would remember for the rest of his life.

Maschler said her husband was adamant about donating to the Warrior Toy Drive.

Following his death in 2019, Maschler has continued to donate to the toy drive in his honor.

“We did it together for many years, and now I do it for him,” she said.

During the open session, Maschler handed several toys to Kristen Johnson, associate director of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) and CalWORKs.

El Camino’s CARE program provides academic support to parenting students who receive federal CalWORKs aid.

CARE hosts the Warrior Holidays event every year to provide toys to families who cannot afford gifts for their children.

This year’s 25th annual event will happen on Dec. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore.

CARE and CalWORKs students can bring their children to participate in activities, meet Santa Claus and receive food and gifts.

“That might be the only toy a kid gets this year, you don’t know their circumstances,” Maschler said.

People interested in donating to the Warrior Toy Drive can fill out a donation form on the El Camino website.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
A line of cars turn into Lemoli Avenue from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to enter parking Lot C at El Camino College early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino reacts to closure of fire-damaged local freeway, set to reopen ahead of schedule
Susan Nilles, coordinator for Student Health Services, talks about counseling services available to students who pay the $26 health fee every semester on Monday, Nov. 13. TalkNow, a TimelyCare service, is a mobile app that allows students to talk to a licensed psychologist at any time. Students can also meet in person with a licensed professional up to six times per semester. You are not alone, Nilles said. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Emergency alerts, incident reports and free mental health counseling: Top safety resources on campus
A hand-drawn sign on a white board declares the early closure of the Schauerman Library in the Tutoring Center on Thursday, Nov. 16. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Administration Building and Schauerman Library closed until Monday for heating repairs
A car accident occurred at the intersection of Crenshaw and Manhattan Beach Boulevards on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 16. The driver of the vehicle shown, a local senior citizen, did not suffer any serious injuries. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Cars collide at intersection near El Camino
The Student Services Building as seen on Thursday, Nov. 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Harvest Festival returns to campus after five-year hiatus
A line of cars drive through parking Lot B of the El Camino College campus waiting to receive meals from volunteers at the annual Drive-Through Food & Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Ricardo Arellanes | The Union)
State Senator to host Thanksgiving food giveaway at El Camino
More in News
Systems lead Steve Duzich climbs out of a hole where pipes for various campus buildings broke, leaving them without heating, next to Café Camino on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Leaky pipe sends shivers to the Administration Building and Library
The Unions current sports editor Johan Van Wier holds up a copy of Warrior Life Magazine, which he helped create, in front of the El Camino journalism department newsroom located inside the Humanities Building on Monday, Nov. 13. Van Wier was awarded a first place prize from the College Media Association this semester for best magazine sports page/spread for his work in Warrior Life Magazine last semester. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino journalism program earns multiple national awards
A sign showcases The Harbour, an on-campus student housing complex at Orange Coast College on November 5, 2023. (Lana Mily | The Union)
No student housing at El Camino as state funding falls through
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Nov. 7 to Nov. 14
Men of Color Action Network members discuss how they can assist students and help them reach their educational and life goals in the Social Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Free haircuts offered in upcoming barbershop event
Part of the El Camino Plaza as seen on Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to Christopher Mata, the plazas property manager, Ramonas Mexican Food restaurant moved out of the plaza once their lease expired and before the building was shut down. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Uncertain future for El Camino Plaza
More in Daily News
Michael Clifford, retired military and ECC systems supervisor for the facilities managerial staff, speaks at the Veterans Day Tribute event in front of the Veterans Services Office on Thursday, Nov. 9. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Veterans, current military members thanked for their service at tribute event
There was plenty of activity on the El Camino College campus as a commercial production crew had a major presence in various locations including directly in front of El Cappuccino cafe on Wednesday, Nov 8. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Commercial filmed on El Camino College campus
A decorative Associated Students Organization sign on a door located inside the ASO offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
El Camino student government discusses student health and safety at open forum
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Oct. 12 to Nov. 6
A dirt lot sits next to the campus police station in preparation to replace the stations aging power generator on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police station generator taking years to install
English professor Jocelyn Shaw, center, stands outside the Humanities Building with some of her students on Thursday, Sept. 14. Shaw, who has been working at El Camino since 2016, was hired as full-time this fall due to a need for increased faculty. Shaw said she looks forward to building deeper student relationships in her new position.(Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Full-time faculty hiring increases at El Camino

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in