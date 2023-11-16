The student news site of El Camino College

State Senator to host Thanksgiving food giveaway at El Camino

By Angel PasillasNovember 16, 2023
A line of cars drive through parking Lot B of the El Camino College campus waiting to receive meals from volunteers at the annual Drive-Through Food & Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Ricardo Arellanes | The Union)
A line of cars drive through parking Lot B of the El Camino College campus waiting to receive meals from volunteers at the annual Drive-Through Food & Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Ricardo Arellanes | The Union)

In anticipation for Thanksgiving free turkeys, pork roasts and packaged food will be given away at El Camino College in parking Lot F on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The event is being organized by California State Senator Steven Bradford, El Camino College Foundation and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The distribution line will begin at 9 a.m. and the giveaway will last from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature a legislative resource fair.

Each vehicle is limited to one bag of packaged food and one frozen turkey or pork roast. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

So far 30 volunteers have signed up to distribute food.

Drive-Through Food and Turkey Giveaway will take place at parking Lot F on Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas)
Drive-Through Food and Turkey Giveaway will take place at parking Lot F on Nov. 21. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

All community members and residents of the 35th State Senate District are invited to the event. The district includes Carson, San Pedro, Compton, West Compton, Gardena, Harbor City, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lennox, West Carson, Watts, Willowbrook and Wilmington.

California State Senate Policy Analyst Myla Rahman said Bradford has done Thanksgiving giveaways since 2017.

Last year’s Thanksgiving giveaway at El Camino caused a traffic jam, which prevented students and employees from arriving to classes and work on time.

Rahman said the California Highway Patrol will help manage the traffic at this years giveaway.

For more information and to register for the event visit the official giveaway webpage.

