State Senator to host Thanksgiving food giveaway at El Camino

In anticipation for Thanksgiving free turkeys, pork roasts and packaged food will be given away at El Camino College in parking Lot F on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The event is being organized by California State Senator Steven Bradford, El Camino College Foundation and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The distribution line will begin at 9 a.m. and the giveaway will last from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature a legislative resource fair.

Each vehicle is limited to one bag of packaged food and one frozen turkey or pork roast. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

So far 30 volunteers have signed up to distribute food.

All community members and residents of the 35th State Senate District are invited to the event. The district includes Carson, San Pedro, Compton, West Compton, Gardena, Harbor City, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lennox, West Carson, Watts, Willowbrook and Wilmington.

California State Senate Policy Analyst Myla Rahman said Bradford has done Thanksgiving giveaways since 2017.

Last year’s Thanksgiving giveaway at El Camino caused a traffic jam, which prevented students and employees from arriving to classes and work on time.

Rahman said the California Highway Patrol will help manage the traffic at this years giveaway.