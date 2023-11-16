Harvest Festival returns to campus after five-year hiatus

Free turkeys, food bags and food vouchers will be available to El Camino College students at the Harvest Festival and Resource Fair on Nov. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Student Services Plaza.

The Basic Needs Center will give the turkeys and food items to students who pre-register for the event.

“We thought it would be good to come together for the holidays [to] provide students with the Resource Fair and a lot of the community [some] resources,” Basic Needs Coordinator Sharonda Barksdale said.

Students who did not pre-register can wait until 3 p.m. to receive a turkey if other students do not attend. The center plans on serving about 800 students.

This will be the first time the Harvest Festival event will be on campus since 2018.

The Cosmetology Department will also provide cosmetology services to students, including haircuts and makeup.

People can visit the Resource Fair to learn about several on-campus and community resources related to mental health, child care and other basic needs services.

“We wanted students to be able to have knowledge about resources where they could tap into in the community, especially during periods where [the] campus is going to be closed for the holidays,” Barksdale said.