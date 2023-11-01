The student news site of El Camino College

Voice your opinion on the admissions process

By Nick GeltzNovember 1, 2023
The+Admissions+and+Records+help+desk+decorated+with+Halloween+stickers%2C+pumpkins+and+dolls+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+31.+The+help+desk+is+located+in+the+first+floor+of+the+Student+Services+Building.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
The Admissions and Records help desk decorated with Halloween stickers, pumpkins and dolls on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The help desk is located in the first floor of the Student Services Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

El Camino College students can give their input on the transfer admissions process by attending virtual workshops.

The goal of the Reimagine Apply Working Sessions is to improve a student’s application experience and reduce the stress of applying to universities.

These workshops are part of a multi-year effort by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office and Accenture, an Irish-based information technology company, to support equitable access, improve data accuracy and lower the risk of fraud in the application process.

According to an email sent out by the marketing and communications team, students can join multiple workshop sessions which will be scheduled until January 2024.

To RSVP for future meetings, fill out the online form.
If you have any questions contact the Reimagine Apply team at [email protected]
