The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Large student turnout for Mi Casa pre-launch event

By Joseph RamirezNovember 1, 2023
Students+attending+the+Mi+Casa+Oct.+18%2C+soft+opening+listen+on+as+guest+poets+recite+and+college+organizers+speak.+The+event+attracted+a+large+crowd+with+some+students+standing+outside+the+door+as+they+listened+and+participated.+%28Joseph+Ramirez+%7C+The+Union%29
Students attending the Mi Casa Oct. 18, soft opening listen on as guest poets recite and college organizers speak. The event attracted a large crowd with some students standing outside the door as they listened and participated. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Faculty members, poets and students were packed into Room 302 on the third floor of the Communications Building on Oct. 18, for the soft opening of El Camino College’s first Hispanic center.

Called Mi Casa, which stands for Mexican, Indigenous, Central American and South American, had a pre-launch event where some people observed from the outside due to people packing the room.

students watch from outside the classroom because the Mi Casa room is too full
Attendees for the Mi Casa pre-launch event watch from outside of Room 302 because it was too full on Wednesday, Oct. 18. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Counselor Maribel Hernandez has been working at El Camino since 2005 and is one of the organizers of the Mi Casa program. She said the center aims to have a positive impact for Hispanic students on campus.

“We want to bring all the different Latino cultures on campus together and share their cultures together,” Hernandez said.

As previously reported by The Union, while there had been some programs and clubs associated with Hispanic students, such as the Puente program and Salsa Club, there was never a center for them on campus until the creation of Mi Casa.

According to the Office of Institutional Research and Planning’s Annual Factbook, the percentage of Latino’s at El Camino for 2021-2022 was 50.4%.

Sofia Cetz (left) and Diana Gonzalez (right)
Communications major Sofia Cetz ,left, and History major Diana Gonzalez after attending the Mi Casa pre-launch event on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Communications Building. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

History major Diana Gonzalez, 19, is a first-generation college student whose parents are from El Salvador. Gonzalez attended the event with her friend, 20-year-old communications major Sofia Cetz.

“It is nice to have a safe space on this campus for Hispanic students,” Cetz said.

Information technology major Angel Lopez, 18, likes how the center provides a place for people who are also a part of his culture.

“I’m in the puente program and wanted to check out the opening of this [center], this is amazing to have our own place as Latinos,” Lopez said.

While serving cookies and Mexican sweet bread to attendees some of the faculty organizers and poets spoke about the Mi Casa program and the work it took to make the space a reality.

Fine Arts Senator Dulce Stein speaks to the crowd of students
Fine Arts Senator Dulce Stein speaks to attendees at the pre-launch event in Room 302 for Mi Casa on Wednesday, Oct. 18. (Jospeh Ramirez | The Union)

Associated Students Organization Fine Arts Senator Dulce Stein spoke to the audience about the original idea for the center two years ago, how it came to fruition and the importance of collaborating with each other.

“This program is meant to be for students and by students,” she said.

Students will be expected to take initiative in organizing activities and programs which will center around the arts ranging from painting, paper crafts and literary work to share their culture.

“This is a space to develop our ideas, pursuits, friendships and community,” Stein said.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
The Admissions and Records help desk decorated with Halloween stickers, pumpkins and dolls on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The help desk is located in the first floor of the Student Services Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Voice your opinion on the admissions process
A variety of pumpkins, all decorated differently, were seen on display in the Student Services Center at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
Petrifying Pumpkins: Winners announced in 6th annual Halloween decorating contest
El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia, middle, with teammates Orlando Valencia-Jimenez, left, and Franco De Luna, take a group photo after the teams 8-0 win during the Oct.17 match against Compton College. Mejia and El Camino womens soccer player Yoseline Panduro both earned the National Player of the Week award as determined by the United Soccer Coaches. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
2 El Camino soccer stars earn National Player of the Week award
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
Safe sex seminar offers students education, condoms and more
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Be wary of QR code scams
More in News
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
South Bay Community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Child Development Club
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa smiles reflecting on the past month of events during the Board of Trustees Report section during their monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. The Board of Trustees voted on dozens of action items, including the approval of new construction projects and a contract between the El Camino College District and The Federation of Teachers, (Khoury Williams | The Union)
7 questions with the Board of Trustees
Sergiu Boerica, El Camino College tennis coach, gives instructions to his student, Jada Nesbitt, at the ECC Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino tennis teams short on players for upcoming season
The Distance Education Center will be hosting the Associated Student Organizations second Student Open Forum of the semester on Oct. 25. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student government to host second Student Open Forum
El Camino College students working and studying in the Tutoring Center located in the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Oct. 18. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Library offers mid-semester support for students
More in Daily News
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins speaks with an El Camino College police officer while medical technicians respond to an emergency 911 call. Simkins made the call immediately as the student began to hyperventilate during an event held at the Social Justice Center. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student experiences medical emergency during campus event
Scantrons, blue books and other exam materials for sale inside the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
ASO will provide free testing materials to students
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
FBI student workshop offers career opportunities
Director of Institutional Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during the Academic Senate meeting on Oct. 17. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
A sign pointing to some payment windows of the Cashiers Office located at the Southeast corner of the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New credit card machines at El Camino
Some of the food and supplies offered in the Drive-Thru Warrior Pantry located in parking Lot C-South, between the Center for Applied Technology Building and the Bookstore, on Oct. 18. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in