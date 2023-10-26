El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday

The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

El Camino College faculty member Rafael Liebich will be presenting an evening of chamber music along with four friends this weekend, according to the El Camino College website.

The group will be performing at the Campus Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.Some of the songs that will be featured in the performance will be “Piano Quartet” by Turina and “Trio Elegiaque” by Rachmaninoff.

Performing with Liebich are Alex Russell and Hana Kim who will both play the violin, Joo Lee will play cello, and Sarah Vendsel Dudas will play the viola.

Liebich is a piano instructor at El Camino College and a recording artist who has worked on soundtracks for movies and documentaries.

A Brazilian-American, he has received education both in Brazil and in the United States.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the Center for the Arts website or by calling the phone number 310-329-5345.