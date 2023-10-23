The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Be wary of QR code scams

By Joseph RamirezOctober 23, 2023
A+sign+advertises+a+QR+code+for+Caf%C3%A9+Camino+next+to+the+Distance+Education+Center+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+24.+%28Raphael+Richardson+%7C+The+Union%29
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

The El Camino College Information Technology Services warns students and employees of possible online security attacks from QR code phishing.

In a presentation to faculty members and Associated Students Organization representatives on Oct.18, Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau said the community should be aware of scam QR codes sent to their email inbox or those posted on fliers around campus.

“Think before you scan a QR code and be highly suspicious, people wanting to protect themselves from scams must be able to recognize them,” Audusseau said.

QR codes contain information people can scan with their smartphone cameras to access websites, documents and other digital applications.

Audusseau said the Information Technology Services (ITS) division is staying alert on the issue and has been thinking of new ideas to spread more awareness and information regarding the scam to students.

“We might be considering doing some workshops for any students interested in learning more about these kinds of scams and how to avoid them,” he said.

Some other protections Audusseau suggested to protect against false QR codes include keeping up to date with smartphone security upgrades.

“Always check for the latest updates for the mobile phone you are using, especially security updates, to keep your phone protected,” he said.

The ITS division previously sent out an email to all El Camino students and faculty to alert them of QR code phishing after consultations with other college technology officers in California.

Audusseau hopes the ASO could help his office disseminate the information to the broader community.

“My hope is that the ASO representatives who came to the meeting will be able to share the information learned about phishing scams with students,” he said.

Contact the ITS office to learn more information at 310-660-6571 or email: [email protected]
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
Safe sex seminar offers students education, condoms and more
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Child Development Club
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa smiles reflecting on the past month of events during the Board of Trustees Report section during their monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. The Board of Trustees voted on dozens of action items, including the approval of new construction projects and a contract between the El Camino College District and The Federation of Teachers, (Khoury Williams | The Union)
7 questions with the Board of Trustees
The Distance Education Center will be hosting the Associated Student Organizations second Student Open Forum of the semester on Oct. 25. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student government to host second Student Open Forum
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins speaks with an El Camino College police officer while medical technicians respond to an emergency 911 call. Simkins made the call immediately as the student began to hyperventilate during an event held at the Social Justice Center. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student experiences medical emergency during campus event
More in News
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
South Bay Community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
Sergiu Boerica, El Camino College tennis coach, gives instructions to his student, Jada Nesbitt, at the ECC Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino tennis teams short on players for upcoming season
El Camino College students working and studying in the Tutoring Center located in the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Oct. 18. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Library offers mid-semester support for students
Scantrons, blue books and other exam materials for sale inside the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
ASO will provide free testing materials to students
The Social Justice Center at El Camino College was open and ready to greet visitors early on Monday, Sept. 25. The first ever Student Concerns Forum would be hosted there later on Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Students meet their campus government in first ever Student Concerns Forum
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland speak during a senate meeting on (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino plans to expand artificial intelligence policy
More in Daily News
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
FBI student workshop offers career opportunities
Director of Institutional Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during the Academic Senate meeting on Oct. 17. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
A sign pointing to some payment windows of the Cashiers Office located at the Southeast corner of the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New credit card machines at El Camino
Some of the food and supplies offered in the Drive-Thru Warrior Pantry located in parking Lot C-South, between the Center for Applied Technology Building and the Bookstore, on Oct. 18. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need
El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis speaks to attendees at a police engagement event in the East Dining Room of the Bookstore at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Campus police hosts luncheon to discuss resources for unhoused students
Radio personality MoKelly gives an inspirational talk to the audience in El Camino Colleges Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Radio personality shares life lessons to El Camino community

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in