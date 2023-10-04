Maritime program helps students set sail towards internship adventure

A maritime internship program is recruiting El Camino College students interested in sailing boats and interning as deckhands, mechanics and marine electricians.

The Los Angeles Maritime Institute (LAMI) has many programs including tall ship adventures and marine and ecology education.

Sailing out from San Pedro, the two frequent destinations the tall ship adventures visit are Catalina Island and the Channel Islands.

Based in San Pedro and founded in 1992 by science teacher Jim Gladson, LAMI has had over 110,000 students participate and travel the oceans by sailboat in the past 31 years.

Volunteer Coordinator Donna Dunn said students can visit “multiple times” and volunteer with the institute, even during the summer and during day camps.

Dunn said it was her first time visiting El Camino after arriving in California earlier this year from Rhode Island where she used to race sailboats.

For additional information contact Dunn at her phone number (310) 833-6055 or email at [email protected]