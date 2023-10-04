The student news site of El Camino College

Construction internships available for El Camino students

By Angel PasillasOctober 4, 2023
Swinerton+representatives+Carlos+Villacorta+%28left%29+and+Tony+Gutierrez+at+their+recruiting+table+in+the+Student+Services+Plaza+on+Sept.+27%2C+2023.+Swinerton+is+a+%245+billion+construction+firm+founded+in+1888.+%28Angel+Pasillas+%7C+The+Union%29
Swinerton representatives Carlos Villacorta (left) and Tony Gutierrez at their recruiting table in the Student Services Plaza on Sept. 27, 2023. Swinerton is a $5 billion construction firm founded in 1888. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

A construction company founded in 1888 is looking for potential interns at El Camino College who are interested in a career in construction management.

Swinerton is a $5 billion construction firm and national general contractor with a few projects in progress at Los Angeles International Airport.

The company has 20 offices located across the country, including in Southern California.

During a Sept. 27 career services on-campus tabling event Swinerton representative Carlos Villacorta said anyone who is at least 18 years old is welcome to apply as long as they are interested, even if they don’t have a construction background.

“Ideally we are looking for someone with an interest in construction management that could either have an engineering background as a major or architecture,” Villacorta said.

Apply for internships on the careers webpage of the Swinerton website.
