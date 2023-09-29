Transfer program helps students get guaranteed admission to universities

Students who participate in the Transfer Center’s transfer admission guarantee program at El Camino College can insure their admission to some UCs, private universities and HBCUs.

Through the transfer admission guarantee or TAG program, the requirements to transfer into the different types of university differ and each have separate deadlines. The deadline for the UC TAG applications is Saturday Sept. 30. There will be a final UC TAG workshop on Friday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Transfer Counselor Paitzar Giourdjian said the UC system prioritizes California community college students and those students are the only ones accepted into the TAG program.

“Applying for TAG is a two-step application process,” Giordjian said. “You submit your TAG application online by Sept. 30 and then submit your UC Application between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.”

Giordjian said students have to make sure their major is available at their desired university if they plan to use the program since not all majors are available for admission.

“If a university does not have a TAG admission for your major you may have to go through the regular admission process,” Giordjian said.

The UC schools offering TAG admission with El Camino are UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Merced, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Ana.

Private universities such as Loyola Marymount University, University of San Francisco and Arizona State University are also partnered with the program, including 39 HBCUs.

Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano said there are no TAG admissions currently available for the CSU system.

While the deadline for public universities is coming up, the deadline for students in the program applying to private schools isn’t until January 2024.

“There will be a workshop for TAG applications for private schools at El Camino in January,” Lozano said.

Students can learn more about what each type of university requires by visiting the TAG webpage on the El Camino College website.