The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Art Gallery concert to celebrate Mexican Aztec, Southwest Native and Mayan music

By Emily GomezSeptember 29, 2023
A+selection+of+Indigenous+instruments+are+seen+on+display+in+the+Art+Gallery+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+26.+%28Emily+Gomez+%7C+The+Union%29
A selection of Indigenous instruments are seen on display in the Art Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Emily Gomez | The Union)

A concert featuring Indigenous instruments from Mexican Aztec, Southwest Native and Mayan cultures will be presented in the El Camino College Art Gallery, including a performance from an El Camino professor on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

The concert instruments are currently on display at the Art Gallery located in the Arts Complex building in an ongoing celebration of Indigenous music and art.

“The performance completes the exhibit,” Director of the Art Gallery and Museum Programming Michael Miller said.

Miller said while an exhibition allows gallery visitors to see the instruments, the performance is essential for anyone who wants to hear and experience the music.

El Camino music professor William Doyle is scheduled to perform at the concert. Doyle has played instruments for previous Art Gallery events.

The Indigenous music and art exhibition began Sept. 21 and will run for the duration of the fall semester until Dec. 21.

The performance is intended for the local community, including students, faculty and staff. Miller said the event is being hosted as a celebration and a means of sharing culture.

The Art Gallery is planning to present a variety of events and workshops, in addition to the exhibition and concert, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and National Native American Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The National Native American Heritage Month is in November. California also observes Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9.

“Our first language as people was music, it’s universal; everyone can feel the beat of a drum,” Miller said.

More information regarding upcoming Art Gallery events can visit their webpage on the El Camino website.

 
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Student at the Career and Transfer Center inside of the Student Services building on the 2nd floor on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jesse Chan | The Union)
Transfer program helps students get guaranteed admission to universities
The El Camino College Campus Theatre as it looked on November 5, 2015. (Jorge Villa | The Union)
Brazilian singer and El Camino alum to perform at Campus Theatre
El Camino Fire Academy students line up in front of the rescue tower on Dec. 13, 2021. For more than 20 years, El Camino has been training future firefighters at this center located at 206 W. Beach Ave. in Inglewood. On Friday, Sept. 29 El Camino will break ground on a new Public Safety Training Center. (Kim McGill | The Union)
El Camino to break ground on new Public Safety Training Center Friday
District and Federation of Teachers reach tentative agreement
The Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building at El Camino College after it opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
The Social Justice Center celebrates 1-year anniversary with yoga, therapy dogs and more
El Camino College Transfer Admissions Coordinator Rene Lozano poses in front of the Transfer Center booth during the Fall University Transfer Fair on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Workshops available for university transfer students
More in Daily News
El Camino forwards Jovanny Mejia (number 11, far left) and Steven Alvarenga ( number 19, center) and other Warriors celebrating a goal during the Sept. 22 home game against Chaffey . (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team bolsters winning streak after victory over Chaffey
Increased online security coming soon to El Camino
Students attend the Fall University Fair at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Students explore their educational options at university fair
Arts Complex sign outside the new building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 8. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry
FIRST outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez (left) poses with counselor Ruby Padilla (right) by the sides of a car on display for the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
FIRST program invites students to 'cruise' into education with classic cars
Students walk past the Career & Transfer Center on the second floor of the Student Services Building on May 30. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours
More in News
Outside Hitter Ryan DAngelo tips the ball over the Mt. Antonio blockers in a womens volleyball game at the South Gym during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 game at El Camino College. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Women's Volleyball team loses in sweeping performance by Mt. San Antonio
The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Soprano Diana Newman to perform 'American retrospective' at Marsee Auditorium
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024
Screenshot from the El Camino College Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.
Mi Casa, coffee and conchas and more: El Camino College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in