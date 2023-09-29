Art Gallery concert to celebrate Mexican Aztec, Southwest Native and Mayan music

A concert featuring Indigenous instruments from Mexican Aztec, Southwest Native and Mayan cultures will be presented in the El Camino College Art Gallery, including a performance from an El Camino professor on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

The concert instruments are currently on display at the Art Gallery located in the Arts Complex building in an ongoing celebration of Indigenous music and art.

“The performance completes the exhibit,” Director of the Art Gallery and Museum Programming Michael Miller said.

Miller said while an exhibition allows gallery visitors to see the instruments, the performance is essential for anyone who wants to hear and experience the music.

El Camino music professor William Doyle is scheduled to perform at the concert. Doyle has played instruments for previous Art Gallery events.

The Indigenous music and art exhibition began Sept. 21 and will run for the duration of the fall semester until Dec. 21.

The performance is intended for the local community, including students, faculty and staff. Miller said the event is being hosted as a celebration and a means of sharing culture.

The Art Gallery is planning to present a variety of events and workshops, in addition to the exhibition and concert, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and National Native American Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The National Native American Heritage Month is in November. California also observes Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9.

“Our first language as people was music, it’s universal; everyone can feel the beat of a drum,” Miller said.

More information regarding upcoming Art Gallery events can visit their webpage on the El Camino website.