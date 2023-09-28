El Camino to break ground on new Public Safety Training Center Friday

El Camino College will break ground on the construction of its new Public Safety Training Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

The on-campus site will be located on the western edge of parking lot L, past the area designated for the new Warrior Pantry, adjacent to the Dominguez Channel.

The new center received $10 million in state funding and will be larger than El Camino’s current training site for future firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) located at 206 W. Beach Ave. in Inglewood.

This size increase will allow for more classroom space and up to 45 students to participate in the El Camino Fire Academy each semester. Currently spring and fall semesters serve a maximum of 35 students.

The center will feature a new tower requiring students to climb several flights to practice rescues and the extinguishing of fires in multi-floor dwellings, Fire Academy director Chief Josh Boies said.

“It will also include an indoor parking structure for the program’s fire engines,” Boies said. In the past, those vehicles have been unprotected from the harsh Southern California sun and rainstorms. The program’s fire trucks are donated to the program by South Bay fire stations.

Prospective students are urged to take the physical fitness course the academy offers prior to starting the program. Fitness has been one of the greatest obstacles to students’ ability to graduate.

“Within two semesters we expect the fitness class to be a pre-requisite to enrollment,” Boies said.

People interested in becoming a firefighter, paramedic or EMT can find out more about El Camino’s programs online. Applications are due Dec. 7 for the spring 2024 fire academy class.