Workshops available for university transfer students

El Camino College students applying to universities for the fall 2024 semester can receive assistance with their applications by attending both in-person and online Transfer Center workshops.

The center will be hosting a series of workshops and labs in the Student Services Building with step-by-step instructions to help students navigate both UC and CSU applications.

Another workshop will offer students applying to a UC help with “personal insights” questions, a required part of the application process. Labs offer one-on-one help with applications if students need more specific assistance.

The workshops will take place on scheduled dates between October through November. Students must register to attend with online registration available now and in-person available three weeks in advance of the scheduled dates.

Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) workshops are also available for students who want guaranteed acceptance into a preferred university. The TAG workshops are only available for three more scheduled dates: Sept. 26, 28 and 29.

During the Sept. 21 Fall University Fair the Transfer Center had its own booth with Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano available to help students.

“Understanding admission requirements for public and private universities can be stressful and confusing,” Lozano said.

During the event,18-year-old El Camino student Tivana Flicket said she explored a variety of university options to help her start the transfer process. Flicket said she has “lots of anxiety, but no expectations” about completing her applications.

Lozano said many students need help navigating the application process and Transfer Center counselors can help “help them with that challenge.”

To meet with a transfer admission counselor students can sign up for an appointment at the Transfer Center through the El Camino website, with options for virtual or in-person assistance.