Students explore their educational options at university fair

The Transfer Center hosted the Fall University Fair in the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, providing students with an opportunity to interact with representatives from CSUs, UCs and private universities.

Students were able to speak with university representatives to find out which educational institution would be the overall best fit for them and their needs when they decide to transfer.

“I would like my ideal university to have a good financial aid program, good housing accommodations and supportive networks for your major,” 18-year-old Biology major Sophia Watari said. “I’m looking for universities that specifically cater to engineering, seeing what the programs are and what they have to offer.”

Several students mentioned recognition of their chosen majors as a factor when deciding where to transfer with some finding that not every university gives the same support to all majors.

“Just acknowledging the major and seeing there’s a place for you on their campus is important to me,” 21-year-old film major Jaime Ambriz said. “Specifically for my major, [my priority is] finding support, whether it’s community support, counseling support or clubs.”

University representatives at the fair were willing to learn about students’ interests and concerns while providing them with any information they needed for the transfer process.

“A piece of advice I would give students is to not be afraid to ask really hard questions, that’s how you find the best sources to help you,” Arizona State University Film School admissions counselor Monica Jimenez said.

Another issue mentioned by students is the fear of not fitting into certain school cultures, but representatives assured them there is always a place to express creative hobbies and social passions at any campus.

“We are very diverse, we welcome students from various cultural and international backgrounds and do the very best to include a taste of home, especially when it comes to festivities, for everyone present on our campus,” Loyola Marymount University admissions specialist Karen Arizmandi said.

The Transfer Center had their own booth present to answer questions and help guide students through the transfer process with some center worker saying they know how stressful and overwhelming the process can be.

“I think part of our mission in doing events like this, is to ensure that students can dream big and not limit themselves to anything,” Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano said. “they can go anywhere because I’ve been [at El Camino] long enough to know that is true.”