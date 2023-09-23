Increased online security coming soon to El Camino

Multi-factor authentication as a security measure for students and employees using their school account information online is being implemented at El Camino College.

A mass email sent out by the El Camino Information Security Office on Sept. 9 said multi-factor authentication (MFA) would be implemented for added security “over the next few weeks.”

The process involves an added step when signing into official online El Camino accounts to authenticate identities. Alerts will be sent to users if an unauthorized person tries to log into their El Camino account.

Users will have options for the authentication process including phone calls, text messages or app notifications.

The Sept. 9 email said another email to sign up for the process would be sent out soon.It will be a requirement for all students to sign up for MFA or they will not be able to use online services such as Canvas, MyECC or their school email.

El Camino Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau said “students have come crying” to him after their accounts got hacked.

Audusseau said the security measure has been tested with certain staff and students for 10 months and will be available in October.

“We want to provide students, staff, and faculty members with a very safe environment,” he said.