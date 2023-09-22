The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours

By Ivan GonzalezSeptember 21, 2023
Students+walk+past+the+Career+%26+Transfer+Center+on+the+second+floor+of+the+Student+Services+Building+on+May+30.+%28Khoury+Williams+%7C+The+Union%29
Students walk past the Career & Transfer Center on the second floor of the Student Services Building on May 30. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The Transfer Center is giving El Camino College students the opportunity to tour eight university campuses in Southern California this semester.

After the first tour at Loyola Marymount University on Friday, Sept. 22, there will be tours at four CSUs and three UCs campuses throughout October and November.

Transfer services specialist Sara Vasquez-Gharibeh said these tours are beneficial for students who can attend.

“It is really valuable to step foot on the campus to get a feel and sense of whether or not that campus would be a good fit for you,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said.

Students who want to go on a tour must be enrolled in at least one course, pay a $5 refundable deposit and present their class schedule upon signing up.

Those who go will have the opportunity to speak with campus representatives if they have specific questions regarding a particular university.

Space for the tours is limited depending on the campus a student wants to visit. Those interested need to sign up before the scheduled visit.

“Tour capacity will depend on the transportation for that tour,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said. “Depending on the historical interest of the tour, we either take a bus or a van.”

To sign up for upcoming college tours, sign up in the Transfer Center located in the Student Services Center, second floor in Room 228.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
El Camino forwards Jovanny Mejia (number 11, far left) and Steven Alvarenga ( number 19, center) and other Warriors celebrating a goal during the Sept. 22 home game against Chaffey . (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team bolsters winning streak after victory over Chaffey
Increased online security coming soon to El Camino
Students attend the Fall University Fair at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Students explore their educational options at university fair
Arts Complex sign outside the new building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 8. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry
FIRST outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez (left) poses with counselor Ruby Padilla (right) by the sides of a car on display for the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
FIRST program invites students to 'cruise' into education with classic cars
Outside Hitter Ryan DAngelo tips the ball over the Mt. Antonio blockers in a womens volleyball game at the South Gym during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 game at El Camino College. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Women's Volleyball team loses in sweeping performance by Mt. San Antonio
More in Daily News
The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Soprano Diana Newman to perform 'American retrospective' at Marsee Auditorium
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino
Screenshot from the El Camino College Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.
Mi Casa, coffee and conchas and more: El Camino College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Jovanni Soto (left), Joshua Oh (middle), and Joel Lemus Jr (right), pose for a photo in the Veterans Resource Center located in the Student Services Building, Monday, Sept.11, 2023. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Veterans Club
EC Utility Brayden Sanchez shoots the ball during a water polo game at Mount San Antonio College on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino's Men's Water Polo Team Splits Games in Doubleheader
The culinary event will take place in front of the Art Gallery, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 14. It will be on Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Art Gallery to showcase Mexican food and stories
More in News
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024
Students walk past a surveillance tower set up by the El Camino College Police Department and placed behind the Communications Building on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police investigate multiple vandalisms at Federation office
EC Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin poses for a photo in the Board Room of the Administration Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
El Camino trustee running for state senate
Outside hitter Sophia Ortiz attacks a ball on the pin and sides out to win the first set of the match versus Harbor College during the Sept. 15 game. In El Caminos three set victory Sophia scored the the final points in the first two sets. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Women’s volleyball team dominates LA Harbor in first win of season
Students explore and walk past the various club booths set up in the Library Lawn during the second day of Club Rush on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Club Rush is scheduled to take place during the third week of every fall and spring semester at El Camino College. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: Meet the clubs at Club Rush

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in