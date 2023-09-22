Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours

The Transfer Center is giving El Camino College students the opportunity to tour eight university campuses in Southern California this semester.

After the first tour at Loyola Marymount University on Friday, Sept. 22, there will be tours at four CSUs and three UCs campuses throughout October and November.

Transfer services specialist Sara Vasquez-Gharibeh said these tours are beneficial for students who can attend.

“It is really valuable to step foot on the campus to get a feel and sense of whether or not that campus would be a good fit for you,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said.

Students who want to go on a tour must be enrolled in at least one course, pay a $5 refundable deposit and present their class schedule upon signing up.

Those who go will have the opportunity to speak with campus representatives if they have specific questions regarding a particular university.

Space for the tours is limited depending on the campus a student wants to visit. Those interested need to sign up before the scheduled visit.

“Tour capacity will depend on the transportation for that tour,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said. “Depending on the historical interest of the tour, we either take a bus or a van.”

To sign up for upcoming college tours, sign up in the Transfer Center located in the Student Services Center, second floor in Room 228.