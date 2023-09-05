The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Student crashes into fence near Lot K

Byline photo of Khoury Williams
By Khoury WilliamsSeptember 5, 2023
Undecided+major+Ashley+Tran+crashed+her+red+2002+Lexus+Sedan+into+a+pole+of+the+fence+behind+the+El+Camino+College+Police+Department+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+5.+Tran+said+she+was+looking+for+parking+when+the+accident+occurred.+%28Khoury+Williams+%7C+The+Union%29
Khoury Williams
Undecided major Ashley Tran crashed her red 2002 Lexus Sedan into a pole of the fence behind the El Camino College Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Tran said she was looking for parking when the accident occurred. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

A student driver collided with a pole on a chain-linked fence near Lot K, behind the El Camino College Police Department, at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Undecided major Ashley Tran, 18, said she was looking for open parking when the accident occurred and ignored the “Do Not Enter” signage from the Redondo Beach Boulevard on-ramp entrance into Lot K.

“When I got to parking lot J and K, I stopped a while looking for another parking lot because I know J and K is not for the student lot,” Tran said, “I wanted to turn over there [into Lot L] but I just started to let my feet use the gas and it just goes too fast and I [couldn’t] stop it.”

El Camino College Police Officer Kenny Galan said Tran crashing into the pole of the on-ramp fence stopped her car from going over the edge of Lot K and into the Redondo Beach Boulevard street.

“Another two feet to the right or to the left and [she] would’ve gone over,” Galan said.

A tow truck driver from the Torrance-based Frank Scotto Towing company arrived at the scene of the accident at 8:27 a.m. to tow away Tran’s red 2002 Lexus Sedan, which sustained the majority of the damage to its front bumper.

No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

Williams_Khoury_News_CRASH-6
Gallery10 Photos
Khoury Williams
A tow truck driver and a guardian for undecided major Ashley Tran assess the damages caused by an accident where Tran stepped on the gas pedal colliding with a fence behind the El Camino College Police Department on Sept. 5. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

 

Editor’s Note: Added additional information and photos for context on Sept. 6 at 10:49 a.m.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Players and officials crowd around El Camino defense back Travis Roberts after he was injured during a football game against Southwestern College at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
No injury updates from Warriors football team and Athletics Department
A screenshot of a digital flyer taken from the Defining Courage webpage linked to in the El Camino College ticket site.
Upcoming live performance to aid in Maui Relief fund
Associated Students Organization (ASO) Vice President Jeon Park (left) and President Jose Merino led a presentation about the organizations 2023-2024 budget during the Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 6. When speaking to The Union after the presentation, Merino said ASOs goal was to continue to be transparent with all issues concerning ASO. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student government presents new budget during Board of Trustees
New Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (left) standing next to former President Darcie McClelland during public comments in the first senate meeting of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New Academic Senate President begins her term, growing enrollment discussed during meeting
Café Camino, one of two on campus dining options for El Camino College Students sits closed and empty on Saturday, Sept 2. Neither of the two on campus restaurants is open on the weekends. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Food for thought, college dining options
An El Camino College student enters Café Camino on Thursday Aug 31 for a meal. The Café has added new breakfast items for the fall 2023 semester. (Delfino Camacho | The Union) Photo credit: Delfino Camacho
New cravings come to Café Camino
More in Daily News
Jayd Lupoli-Sweet, Warriors Defender, reaches for the ball as the score is 2-2 and the Warriors are tied with the Corsairs during the Friday, Sept 1 matchup. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Warrior women's soccer defeat Santa Monica, enter 3 game win streak
Dozens of students return to their class after being evacuated by a fire alarm at the new Arts Complex building at El Camino College on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Smoke alarms disrupt first day of class
Some of the produce and other groceries on display inside the Torrance Numero Uno market on Sunday May 30. The Union
The cheapest places to get groceries near campus
The front entrance of El Camino Colleges Administration Building, located on Crenshaw Boulevard (Brianna Vaca | The Union)
5 free services offered on campus
Womens gender and sexual studies major Kohana Johnson showcases her natural hair, which she refers to as the Rue, a nod to the famous Hunger Games character on May 25. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Braids, locs and curls: Best local Black-owned hair care spots
Letter to the Editor: Former student defends commencement speaker
More in News
The El Camino College Federation of Teachers gather together to voice their frustrations with the college district during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. For 16 months, The Federation has to renegotiate details of their contracts with the El Camino College district to cover issues concerning adjunct faculty healthcare, class sizes, a cost of living adjustment and more. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Protests, vandalism and still no contract: Update on Federation and district negotiations
Federation members picket their way across campus to a Board of Trustees meeting at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Solidarity march: Faculty protest ‘no contract, unfair labor’ ahead of Board of Trustees meeting
Following a complete pass, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts gains possession of the ball and paves through Southwestern for a later touchdown at 35-0 during El Caminos opening football game of the season on Sept. 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Football season opener features historic first female score but ends early due to injury, Warriors still victorious over Southwestern
A line of cars slowly turn into Lemoli Avenue from Manhattan Beach Boulevard in an attempt to enter Parking Lot C at around 9:30 a.m. at El Camino College on Thursday Aug. 31. During the first week of fall semester some students and employees have reported issues with parking. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: First week parking pandemonium
A protest occurs at Paris Square in Jerusalem outside of a roomates window on Nov. 19, 2019. The square is known for its many peaceful protests about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The right to protest in Israel is protected by the judiciary as a fundamental right. Photo courtesy of Ethan Cohen
Guest Column: The age-old slander of Israeli ‘apartheid’
A sign for El Camino College located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard on March 8. El Camino gained national and international media coverage following controversial remarks made during the 2023 graduation ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Council on American–Islamic Relations condemns El Camino’s response to commencement controversy

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in