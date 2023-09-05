Student crashes into fence near Lot K

Khoury Williams Undecided major Ashley Tran crashed her red 2002 Lexus Sedan into a pole of the fence behind the El Camino College Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Tran said she was looking for parking when the accident occurred. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

A student driver collided with a pole on a chain-linked fence near Lot K, behind the El Camino College Police Department, at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Undecided major Ashley Tran, 18, said she was looking for open parking when the accident occurred and ignored the “Do Not Enter” signage from the Redondo Beach Boulevard on-ramp entrance into Lot K.

“When I got to parking lot J and K, I stopped a while looking for another parking lot because I know J and K is not for the student lot,” Tran said, “I wanted to turn over there [into Lot L] but I just started to let my feet use the gas and it just goes too fast and I [couldn’t] stop it.”

El Camino College Police Officer Kenny Galan said Tran crashing into the pole of the on-ramp fence stopped her car from going over the edge of Lot K and into the Redondo Beach Boulevard street.

“Another two feet to the right or to the left and [she] would’ve gone over,” Galan said.

A tow truck driver from the Torrance-based Frank Scotto Towing company arrived at the scene of the accident at 8:27 a.m. to tow away Tran’s red 2002 Lexus Sedan, which sustained the majority of the damage to its front bumper.

No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

Gallery • 10 Photos Khoury Williams A tow truck driver and a guardian for undecided major Ashley Tran assess the damages caused by an accident where Tran stepped on the gas pedal colliding with a fence behind the El Camino College Police Department on Sept. 5. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

Editor’s Note: Added additional information and photos for context on Sept. 6 at 10:49 a.m.