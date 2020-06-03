Ninth COVID-19 case confirmed as construction employee

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A ninth coronavirus case was confirmed within the El Camino College community on Monday, June1. Photo Credit: CDC

A second construction employee at El Camino College has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the the ninth case since the campus closed back in March.

The employee, who had no contact with the campus community outside of the enclosed construction zone, was last on campus Thursday, May 21, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

Officials were notified of the of the confirmed case Friday, May 29 and sent an email informing the campus community on Monday, June 1.

The announcement comes about a month after ECC’s eighth confirmed COVID-19 case back in May. The first construction employee tested positive back in April, ECC’s fourth coronavirus case at the time.

The health and condition of these individuals is uncertain at this time.

ECC officials continue to ask the campus community to be watchful of COVID-19, symptoms, as well as to follow the recommended protocols issued by public health and elected officials.