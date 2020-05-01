Latest case of COVID-19 confirmed by officials

The eighth case of COVID-19 within the El Camino College community was confirmed by officials Friday, May 1 in an email sent by the ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The individual who tested positive was last on campus on Wednesday, April 29, according to the email. Those who may have been exposed to the individual were notified and advised by the Director of Risk Management Michael Pascual to follow the two-week period of self quarantined recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Those who were not emailed by Pascual were not exposed to the individual, according to the email.

This latest case comes ten days after the seventh case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed at ECC.

Areas the individual visited before testing positive for COVID-19 have been identified and will be disinfected, according to the email.

ECC officials recommend students and employees to be watchful of COVID-19, symptoms, as well as to follow protocols issued by public health and elected officials including the stay-at-home order, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hygiene.