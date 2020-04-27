Student government works to provide community with additional resources following campus shutdown

Due to recent circumstances surrounding COVID-19, El Camino College’s student government is exploring new ways of engaging students virtually as well as spreading awareness about different resources offered by ECC, officials said.

The Associated Students Organization (ASO) is working on creating care packages and virtual trivia games for students via Zoom, a telecommunication platform, amidst the transition to online courses.

ASO Director of Public Relations Makayla Propst said student government set three goals in the beginning of the fall semester; tackling basic needs, community building and increasing ASO sticker awareness.

“ASO is working on achieving their goals virtually,” Propst said. “Like many students on campus, our entire work environment has changed as we are at home but we have transitioned to virtual platforms such as Zoom and Slack,” Propst said.

ASO’s objective is to serve the campus community and fund its programs, including athletics, using the $15 bi-annual ASO Discount Sticker bought by students and faculty.

The sticker, which can be bought at any time of the year at the Cashier’s Office, offers benefits, including discounts at different local food places, movie theaters, some amusement park tickets and 10% off on ECC apparel. To be active, the sticker needs to be on an ECC ID.

Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom implementation of statewide stay-at-home order and the creation of ECC’s COVID-19 Task Force, the campus and other surrounding businesses continue to be closed off to the public limiting some sticker benefits.

Jessica Sanchez, child development major, said she was excited to take advantage of her ASO sticker for prizes and discounts, but feels it is a waste of money for purchasing it.

“I think El Camino should give some type of rewards such as a $5 gift card,” Sanchez said. “I feel upset that I wasn’t able to use my ASO sticker this semester even if it didn’t pertain to school because we can use it for places outside school.”

Through the sticker fund, ASO has been working with the Warrior Pantry to create and distribute care packages for eligible students, Propst said.

The Warrior Pantry will be running for the rest of the semester, services offered include both food and personal hygiene products, ECC’s ASB promotions specialist Lawrence Moreno said.

“If the government keeps funding us there is a possibility we could also be supplying students with this service during the summer months,” Moreno said.

To provide individuals who purchased the sticker with more benefits, ASO will also be hosting virtual events where the first 50 participants may receive an insulated water bottle and the three top winners will receive a care package. More information on when and where virtual games will be held is on their Instagram, @elcamino_aso.

ASO will be contacting students regarding the ASO sticker in the coming weeks Propst said as they hope “to continue to build our community in a remote manner and provide materials for students that will assist them through this difficult time.”

Christian Moreno contributed to this article.