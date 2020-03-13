The Union is covering coronavirus. Here’s how to keep up

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, California and Los Angeles, over a dozen LA County community colleges have announced in-person lectures will be going online. Photo Credit: CDC

The Union is closely following the impacts of decisions made by El Camino College officials in lieu of the rapid rise in coronavirus cases throughout the United States, California and Los Angeles. Keep this story bookmarked and refresh it to learn more about the countless ways students, faculty, administration and all other members of the El Camino community are being affected by COVID-19. The maojrity of the stories are developing stories that will be updated over the next few weeks. Be sure to refresh your web browser to get the latest reported information.

The Los Angeles Community College District has extended online learning until the end of the spring 2020 semester. Editor-in-Chief Omar Rashad wrote about how it impacts more than 140,000 students in the City of Los Angeles. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

With classes having been moved online, Director of El Camino College’s Health Center and Nurse Practitioner Susan Nilles and students react to the overall outbreak and classes going online, as reported by News Editor Fernando Haro and Editor-in-Chief Omar Rashad. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

With the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) suspending competition for all spring 2020 sports, Sports Editor Kealoha Noguchi spoke with student athletes and a coach about their thoughts on the season getting postponed. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

El Camino College President and Superintendent Dena Maloney said at a public town hall that student services and resources will not be shutting down. News Editor Fernando Haro wrote about how the Health Center and Schauerman Library will remain open. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

El Camino College officials announced via email that in-person lectures will officially be moving online by Wednesday, March 18. Editor-in-Chief Omar Rashad contextualized this news as over a dozen other colleges have announced they will also be transitioning in-person classes to online platforms next week. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has suspended competition for all spring 2020 sports. Editor-in-Chief Omar Rashad wrote about how El Camino College is one of over 100 community colleges with athletic programs impacted. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

Administration officials placed a ban on all nonessential travel by employees and students. Editor-in-Chief Omar Rashad talked with faculty and administration officials to learn more about the impact on conference trips and study abroad programs getting canceled. [CLICK TO READ MORE]

It’s unclear how El Camino College’s Center for the Arts will be affected, however, how rock opera “The Who’s TOMMY” will still be performed at its originally scheduled showtimes at the Campus Theatre, Arts Editor Molly Cochran reports. [CLICK TO READ MORE]