Sporting events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Warriors freshman pitcher, Jamie Garvey, prepares to throw one of many strikes on Monday, March 9 against Los Angeles Harbor College. The California Community College Athletic Association suspended games and practice outside of regularly scheduled classes due to concerns over the rising threat of coronavirus cases in California. Cameron Klassen/The Union

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has suspended competition for all spring 2020 sports as well as practices outside of regularly scheduled classes due to concerns over the rising threat of coronavirus cases in California.

El Camino College is part of the CCCAA’s South Coast Conference and is one of over 100 community college sports programs in California affected by the cancellation.

“It’s important that we look out for the well-being of our student-athletes,” Chair of the CCCAA Board of Directors Keith Curry said in a press release.

This comes after El Camino College President and Superintendent Dena Maloney said, during a town hall event in ECC’s East Dining Room on Thursday, March 12, that sporting events would have limited spectators and that the CCCAA would be offering guidance on next steps.

