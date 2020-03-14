LACCD extends online classes until end of spring 2020 semester

Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) officials have opted to keep in-person lectures online until the end of the spring 2020 semester, extending an instructional shift that was initially planned to continue until Monday, April 13.

After convening at an emergency meeting Saturday, March 14, the LACCD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the suspension of all classes from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, March 29, in order to create a two-week period for professors and students to transition to online learning, which will begin Monday, March 30.

Initially, in response to concerns over the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angles, LACCD officials announced in-person lectures were being moved online from Monday, March 16 to Monday, April 13. This new change will extend online classes until the end of the spring 2020 semester.

As of Thursday, March 12, El Camino College canceled class until Tuesday, March 17 and will move all students and professors to online classes beginning Wednesday, March 18.

By Monday, April 20, ECC administration officials will reassess whether to continue courses online or revert to regular in-person classes.