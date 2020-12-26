Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed on ECC campus

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported on ECC campus since the last reported one on Dec. 7, bringing the total number of cases to 18.

According to an email sent by ECC Student Information on Dec. 10, the 17th case was confirmed to the college on Dec. 9, and the campus community member was last seen on campus Dec. 2.

While the individual was not considered infectious at the time and had no identified close contacts while on campus, according to the current Health Officer Order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the individual must still undergo a 10-day minimum isolation.

According to an email from ECC Student Information, the 18th case was confirmed on Dec. 14 and the campus community member was last seen on campus Dec. 7.

Anyone that may have been present in the same area of campus as this individual have been notified by the Director of Risk Management, Michael Pascual.

All areas that the affected individuals are known to have visited before testing positive for COVID-19 have been identified and will undergo thorough disinfection.

El Camino College students and employees are asked to continue following directions given by public health and elected officials during this outbreak, which includes obeying stay-at-home orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California, following social distancing practices and maintaining proper hygiene.